2020 Northern Trust leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, FedEx Cup, Tiger Woods score today in Round 1

The first event of the 2020 FedEx Cup Playoff event begins Thursday, and the groups are absolutely loaded at TPC Boston for The Northern Trust. The top three in the FedEx Cup standings headed into the event — Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Webb Simpson — are grouped together and will be in a featured group over the first three days as a big stretch begins for the top 125 players on the PGA Tour.

With just three playoff events, every round is incredibly important, especially for golfers outside the top 70 like Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose. (Golfers must be inside the top 70 after The Northern Trust to advance to the BMW Championship next week.)

Oh, and former TPC Boston champion Tiger Woods will make an appearance (the first of potentially three straight) as he attempts to break the all-time PGA Tour wins record (he’s currently tied at 82). There are innumerable storylines as the PGA Tour season winds down and the playoffs sort out who will win the $60 million at stake over the next three weeks. After a three-month pause amid the coronavirus pandemic, I’m ready for the playoffs to rock a little bit and send us on to the U.S. Open in September as the golf year continues into the fall.

