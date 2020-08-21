2020 Northern Trust leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, FedEx Cup, Tiger Woods score today in Round 2

An unlikely quartet of golfers leads the 2020 Northern Trust entering Round 2, but that’s not likely to last through the second 18 holes Friday as several heavyweights are nipping at the heels of Harris English, Russell Henley, Cameron Davis and Kevin Streelman at TPC Boston. Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Adam Scott, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Matthew Wolff and Tommy Fleetwood are among those within five shot of the lead and looking to post a monstrous second round at a course where it looks like you’re going to have to go low to survive.

Some (like Fowler and Fleetwood) will be playing to stay alive in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, while others (like Thomas and McIlroy) will be playing for positioning going into the Tour Championship. Everybody will be playing an intriguing, fun course in Boston with a lot at stake (in both money and accolades). On Thursday, we saw a little bit of everything, which is what you’d expect from Round 1 of a FedEx Cup Playoffs event in a year as bizarre as 2020. We should get much of the same (and hopefully even more) on Friday with most of the huge names teeing off in the afternoon ahead of what should be a very compelling weekend.

