2020 Northern Trust leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, FedEx Cup, Tiger Woods score today in Round 3

Moving Day at the 2020 Northern Trust should be a great one. After what went down on Friday — a 59 followed by a 60 (that should have been a 59 or lower) — pretty much everything is in play at TPC Boston as the first FedEx Cup Playoffs event heats up.

Dustin Johnson (-15) and Scottie Scheffler (-13) are in the day’s last pairing after playing in the final pairing on Sunday of the PGA Championship as well, and they’re looking for a better outcome than the one they saw at TPC Harding Park. Both have been fabulous this week, though I don’t expect them to match their 119 combined score again in Round 3. They’ll have plenty of chasers, too, with Louis Oosthuizen, Si Woo Kim, Matthew Wolff and Daniel Berger lurking and Justin Thomas looking for something monstrous from even farther back. And we get Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as an early-morning appetizer. Add it all up, and Saturday in Boston should be another great show as the playoffs march on and the end of the season approaches.

Watch Round 3 of The Northern Trust from 3-6 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. We will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, updates and highlights below. Check out the live scores at the top of this story, a more detailed leaderboard and our complete viewer’s guide.