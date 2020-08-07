2020 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score today in Round 2

Round 2 of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park gets underway with Bryson DeChambeau and his new drive shaft trying to run down co-leaders Jason Day and Brendon Todd (both 5 under after the first round). If Friday is anything like Thursday, we’re in for a pretty great show in San Francisco.

Following DeChambeau’s morning fireworks (you know something insane will happen), Tiger Woods (-2) will try and piece together something even more impressive as we head into the weekend. The problem for Woods — and everyone else in the field — is that Brooks Koepka (-4) doesn’t lose to many folks at major championships, especially over the last three years. He’s been looking up at just four total players after his last eight rounds at the PGA Championship, and he’s led after six of those rounds. Koepka was immense on Thursday, and if he drives it better on Friday, he could go even lower.

Other players further down the leaderboard — Rory McIlroy (E), Justin Thomas (+1) and Jordan Spieth (+3) most notably — will try and make runs to position themselves for a weekend charge. TPC Harding Park is expected to play a bit tougher than it did on Thursday, which is a great thing for major championship golf and will be a blast to watch again all day.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, updates and highlights below. Check out the live scores at the top of this story, a more detailed leaderboard, Round 2 tee times and our complete viewer’s guide.