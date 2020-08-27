68 new situations of COVID-19 confirmed in B.C. and 1 far more dying

Well being officers in B.C. documented 68 new instances of COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday.

There has also been just one more death, a person in extended-expression care residing in the Fraser Well being Area. That provides the loss of life toll from the disorder prompted by the novel coronavirus to 204 persons.

B.C. Provincial Health and fitness Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix furnished the update at a information convention in Victoria.

There are now 906 active scenarios of infection in B.C., up from 896 a working day before. Twenty-two people are in healthcare facility, seven of them in intensive care.

Thursday’s update delivers the overall quantity of conditions detected in the province to 5,372. Of these, 4,253 individuals have recovered.

Community overall health officers are checking and pursuing up with 2,810 men and women who are or were near contacts of confirmed scenarios.

There have been no new outbreaks in wellness care reported Thursday.

There are 11 active outbreaks, 9 in extended-expression care or assisted living, 1 in acute care and a single at a hospital. Overall, a total of 432 people and 282 staff members have tested optimistic well being-care configurations. The outbreak at the Arbutus Treatment Centre in Vancouver has been declared above.

A new neighborhood outbreak has been reported in Elkford, B.C., in the East Kootenay. Henry reported it was at a construction internet site operate by Teck Methods and there is no chance to the group.

7 cases have been connected to the outbreak, Henry stated. 6 of the men and women who examined good reside in Alberta and the outbreak was detected just after they returned property.