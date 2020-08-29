Activists topple statue of Sir John A. Macdonald in downtown Montreal

A group of activists toppled a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald in Position du Canada in downtown Montreal on Saturday afternoon in the aftermath of a protest calling for the defunding of the law enforcement drive.

A handful of folks climbed the monument, tied ropes around the statue and held up banners ahead of unbolting it and pulling it down. The slipping statue’s trajectory brought on the head to fly off and bounce on to the ground. A movie posted to social media captured the minute.

The incident took position next a peaceful march by downtown Montreal, one of various demonstrations held throughout Canada arranged by a coalition of Black and Indigenous activists.

It was not very clear what affiliation, if any, those people who pulled down the statue had with the march. The slipping statue appeared to capture other demonstrators, organizers and law enforcement by shock. A march organizer, contacted by CBC Montreal, declined to comment.

As of late Saturday afternoon, no arrests experienced been created.

Mayor ‘deplores acts of vandalism’

In a statement, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante wrote that she “deplores the acts of vandalism that took spot this afternoon in downtown Montreal,” and mentioned police would investigate.

She pointed out that some monuments are at “the heart of emotional debates,” a reference to modern critiques of Macdonald’s legacy and history on Indigenous problems — which includes setting up Canada’s residential school procedure.

“I recognize and share the commitment of citizens who want to dwell in a far more just and inclusive modern society,” her assertion claimed. “But the dialogue and the important actions need to be carried out peacefully, devoid of ever resorting to vandalism.”

The statue of Macdonald, Canada’s initially primary minister, has been the site of recurring functions of graffiti in modern yrs, and it has frequently been protected in purple paint.

Plante mentioned the city’s community artwork business and heritage professionals will coordinate the statue’s restoration.