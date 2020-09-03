Alberta eases COVID-19 restrictions for residents of continuing care homes

Alberta is easing restrictions on residents of continuing care homes, allowing them to make longer trips without necessarily having to go into quarantine upon their return.

“The strict restrictions implemented this spring helped limit the spread of the virus but affected other aspects of the population’s health,” Dr. Dina Henshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer for health, said at a news conference on Thursday.

“We must always balance the need to protect people from COVID-19 with the need to support public needs and the well-being of those who are being protected,” Henshaw said.

“These residents need joy, hope and connection just like us.”

The new health order – which Hinshaw signed on Thursday and will go into effect in two weeks – will give continuing care facility operators more flexibility in placing restrictions on residents returning after flights.

Previously, any resident who was off-site overnight for any reason was required to remain in quarantine for 14 days upon their return. There were no restrictions on those who left for shorter periods of time.

“We heard clearly that this did not serve the residents well,” Henshaw said.

“There are times when someone can leave the site for the weekend in a very low-risk manner, and times when a resident may choose to attend an event for only part of the day, such as a family wedding, may put them in place of increased exposure risk.

“For this reason, we are amending quarantine requirements upon return to the facility to apply them to high-risk flights regardless of the length of the resident’s absence.”

Residents returning from medium or low-risk outings will see less stringent precautions in place, such as continued concealment or enhanced symptom monitoring.

The new orders also allow facilities to allow volunteers to return to the site while providing them with instructions to maintain safety.

New numbers

Alberta reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 1,415. To date, 242 people in Alberta have died from the disease.

Across the province, 46 people are being treated for COVID-19, of whom nine are in intensive care beds.

The regional breakdown of active cases reported on Thursday was as follows:

Calgary region: 639, up 632 on Wednesday

Edmonton: 527 down from 538 Wednesday

Northern District: 174 up from 167

Central zone: 36 up from 32

Southern District: 35 up from 31

Unknown: Four

The church community has been targeted

Henshaw appealed to Alberta to refrain from stigmatizing individuals or communities afflicted by the outbreak.

She noted an outbreak of the Tewahdo Ethiopian Orthodox Church in Northeast Calgary where 57 people were infected with COVID-19.

“I heard that this community is now being targeted and stigmatized because of this outbreak,” she said.

“I’ll say again that when that happens we are all at risk. Stigmatizing people with this disease only increases the likelihood that fear of this negative attention will prevent people from testing and cause the virus to spread underground.

“We cannot fight COVID in the dark and no area or group in the community is immune to this virus. The best service for us all is by offering support and compassion to those who deal with outbreaks or isolated cases.”