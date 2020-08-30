Aleksandar Rakic outworks Anthony Smith for decision

Aleksandar Rakic had his brief rise in the UFC’s light-weight heavyweight division interrupted in December 2019, but now may discover himself suitable back in the combine.

Rakic (13-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC) worked around former title challenger Anthony Smith (33-16 MMA, 8-6 UFC) with leg kicks when they were being on the ft, then smothered him on the canvas en route to a unanimous choice sweep of the scorecards, together with a 30-26.

The light-weight heavyweight bout was the UFC on ESPN+ 33 key function at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It aired on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+.

“I’m delighted with my performance from a veteran and previous title challenger,” Rakic claimed following the combat. “Everybody underestimates my wrestling and my grappling. … The target was a great deal of tension, make destruction on the ground, (and) handle.”

Rakic opened with major leg kicks, and Smith answered back again. But Rakic’s were being harder in the to start with moment, and a lot more abundant. He ongoing to attempt to kick Smith’s legs out from below him, and 75 seconds in he obtained it finished.

Rakic drilled Smith with a kick that took him off his toes. Rakic went to the canvas with him and ate a several punches. When Smith threatened to consider Rakic’s back on the ft Rakic dragged it back to the canvas and experimented with to go to function on major. At the end of the spherical, Smith went back again to his corner with no limp – perhaps shocking provided the kicks he absorbed.

Rakic went correct soon after the guide leg kicks yet again, then went to the system. Just 20 seconds in, Smith landed a big appropriate hand, but Rakic dragged him again down and retained him smothered and frustrated primarily the entire round.

Rakic opened the 3rd with a weighty kick, and then once more observed himself place to the canvas. Smith could not find his way again to his ft, and with Rakic draped all over him experienced to consume knees to the thighs, as perfectly.

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN+ 33 benefits involve:

Aleksandar Rakic def. Anthony Smith by means of unanimous selection (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Neil Magny def. Robbie Lawler by means of unanimous final decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alexa Grasso def. Ji Yeon Kim by way of unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ricardo Lamas def. Invoice Algeo through unanimous selection (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Impa Kasanganay def. Maki Pitolo via unanimous conclusion (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Zak Cummings def. Alessio Di Chirico through unanimous final decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Alex Caceres def. Austin Springer through submission (rear-naked choke) – Spherical 1, 3:38

Sean Brady def. Christian Aguilera by using technological submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 1:47

Polyana Viana def. Emily Whitmire through submission (armbar) – Round 1, 1:53

Mallory Martin def. Hannah Cifers through submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:33