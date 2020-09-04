An iPhone 12 leak has just revealed a surprising fifth model – here when it comes

The IPhone 12 It’s already rumored to have four different versions, but it looks like a surprising fifth model might be on the way.

Twitter Tipster Komia Apple has revealed its full smartphone lineup next year, which recalls the mysterious iPhone 12s model. Allegedly, it is set to appear between the first and fourth quarter of 2021.

Usually when Apple releases an “S” for the iPhone, it appears a year after the original release launched as a modest upgrade in an almost identical cover. However, the iPhone 12s, which appears to be scheduled for release before next fall, does not fit that pattern.

Komiya’s tweet covers the fall of next year, which means the iPhone 12s could be the annual flagship update of the iPhone. After all, Apple used to create S variants of its iPhones every two years, although it discontinued that after the iPhone Xs.

But other leaks indicated that next year’s Apple phone is IPhone 13. There isn’t much known information, or even rumors, about the iPhone in the coming year, but one potentially huge change could be the removal of the Lightning port to create the first fully wireless iPhone without a port.

All this means that the iPhone 12s can be a form of middleware, to offer basic iPhone 12 features but at a cheaper price, without being as low as IPhone SE 2020. It would be an unusual move by Apple as it usually uses previous year’s iPhone models as Mi range phones, instead of creating a new mid-range phone.

In the official store Q4 2020 ~ Q1 2021iPhone SEiPhone XRiPhone 11iPhone 12iPhone 12 ProQ2 2021 ~ Q4 2021iPhone SEiPhone 11iPhone 12siPhone 12iPhone 12 Pro3 September 2020

One suggestion is that the iPhone 12s will be the only 4G model of the base iPhone 12. All four iPhone 12 models are said to have 5G. This is a good thing to keep the phones usable in the future, but it means that it will cost more for some users who cannot access 5G networks in their local area. Therefore prof 4G iPhone 12 The model, which was previously rumored, would be a great way to keep the price down and attract more users.

In support of this, Komiya’s tweet also reveals what will happen to current iPhone models when the iPhone 12. The timeline shows that iPhone XR, Apple’s cheapest current flagship model, will be discontinued once the iPhone 12s launch. It is suggested that IPhone 11 The new option will then be at the bottom of the heap, with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12s at the top.

As for the other models, it is claimed that the iPhone 11 will continue to sell throughout 2021, as will the iPhone SE. However, the IPhone 11 Pro And IPhone 11 Pro Max It will not be available after the iPhone 12 launch, according to Komiya.

The iPhone 12 will likely launch later than usual this year, as a result of coronavirus-related problems interfering with its development. More specific rumors from leakers claim that we will see the event take place in mid-October. The features to look out for will be OLED screens on all four models, a new range of sizes in 5.4, 6.1 and 6.7 inches, and LiDAR depth sensor Added to rear camera kit for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models.