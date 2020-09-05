Another two things I do to prepare for the 2020 Stock Market Crash

Nobody wants to think of a stock crash in 2020 the way it happened Back in MarchBut the truth is, we don’t know what the pandemic has in store. If cases go up, or there is bad news in The pollen front, Stocks may react negatively.

As someone who has been investing during this ordeal, I am concerned about another market crash – but I am also preparing for it. Here’s how.

1. I am consolidating my short term cash reserves

we are in Recession. This means job security is outside the window. As such, I am making a point of storing more cash so that if my workload decreases, I will have cash reserves to tap into when my bills are due.

I also spend less during the COVID-19 pandemic. I fill up my car once or twice a month instead of once or twice a week, and I won’t go out to eat as often as I used to, and the only vacations I plan are camping trips that cost almost nothing. My plan is to take some of this unused money and put it in the bank. If I needed cash to pay the bills, it would be there, and I wouldn’t need to touch my investment portfolio to access the funds if the income dropped.

I am also boosting my cash pile so if market tanks I will be able to amass quality stocks at a discount. This was a strategy I used throughout March and April, and it allowed me to buy some stocks on my personal watchlist that had previously been too expensive for me.

2. I am digging deeper into my portfolio

Since we don’t know what the rest of the year has in store for the stock market, I check my portfolio and make sure I like what I see. Specifically, I’m looking at two main areas:

diversity : I have A wide range of stocks It’s always important, but it is especially so during a recession. I try to make sure that I am not overly invested in one sector of the market.

: I have A wide range of stocks It’s always important, but it is especially so during a recession. I try to make sure that I am not overly invested in one sector of the market. Loss of investments: Some companies perform poorly from time to time. I am watching the interns in my wallet because I might try to sell them at a loss. This way, I can use the freed up money to buy stocks with better potential if the values ​​are down completely. Also, it might actually help me lose from a Tax perspective.

To be clear, I rate my business fairly often no matter what, but since the stock market crash is on a radar, I’ll be paying close attention this time.

Hope for the best, but prepare for the worst

I can’t anticipate what the rest of 2020 has in store for the stock market. That’s why I’m willing to take some time and effort to get ready.

Do I like to take a two-week break from cooking and order fast food every night? at all. But I also know that making more money at the moment could serve me well if the market takes a dangerous turn for the worse. While it would be easier to assume my wallet is in solid condition, spending time in it may prepare me to better withstand another contraction.

Of course I hope the stock exchange ends the year strongly. 2020 owes us at least that much. But I also want to be prepared in case the opposite happens.