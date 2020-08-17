Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: Trump administration announces programs to drill

Bernhardt mentioned upcoming leases of the federally-owned land will make the overall 1.5 million acre Coastal Simple area available.

Bernhardt mentioned the announcement “marks a new chapter in American electricity independence” and predicted it could “develop hundreds of new positions.”

Drilling in these controversial spots of the Alaskan arctic has extended been controversial and the strategies are particular to be fulfilled with lawful problems.

Environmental activists have sounded the alarm that drilling the Arctic could damage the setting and exacerbate the local weather crisis. Weather change has been a crucial difficulty in the upcoming 2020 election, and Joe Biden , who is set to accept the Democratic presidential nomination this 7 days, has identified as for a ban on new oil and gas permits on public lands.