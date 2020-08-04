Bell launches new 4K HDR machine termed the ‘Bell Streamer’

Bell has introduced the launch of its new ‘Bell Streamer,’ which is an all-in-a person 4K HDR system involved with all new Bell Alt Television High quality subscriptions.
The provider suggests the device operates Android Television set OS and delivers Tv set prospects in Ontario and Quebec a person-end accessibility to Bell’s app-based mostly streaming company Alt Television, Crave, CTV, Fibe Tv, Netflix, Prime Online video, YouTube and far more.
Bell Streamer also options Google Engage in for entry to hundreds of applications, voice manage with Google Assistant, and the ability to forged your personal video clips and other content material from mobile products to your Television set with Chromecast constructed-in.
“The small but powerful Bell Streamer is a significant breakthrough in offering a simplified and handy way to accessibility all the content you want on the screen of your decision,” mentioned Rizwan Jamal, the president of Bell residential providers, in a press release.
The Bell Streamer is added for free with new Alt Television set Top quality subscriptions on a six-thirty day period term, or can be purchased individually for $79.95 CAD on the internet or at Bell and The Source retailers.
Bell notes that the machine enables buyers to carry all of their favorite dwell Television, motion pictures and on need content material immediately to their significant screens with Alt Tv set and other streaming solutions and applications on Google Engage in.
Further, setting up tomorrow, Fibe Tv set will present direct obtain to Prime Video from the 4k Whole Dwelling PVR. Consumers just need to press ‘Apps’ on their Fibe distant to access their Primary Video account.
Image credit history: Bell
Supply: Bell