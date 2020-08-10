Blue Jackets eliminate Maple Leafs with Video game 5 shutout victory

Joonas Korpisalo made 33 saves as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3- on Sunday to get their greatest-of-5 qualifying spherical series 3-2.

Columbus, the No. 9 seed in the Jap Meeting as aspect of the NHL’s 24-staff restart to its pandemic-hit campaign, will now encounter the Tampa Bay Lightning in the normal 16-slot playoff bracket.

Zach Werenski, rookie Liam Foudy, with his 1st professional intention, and Nick Foligno, into an vacant internet, scored for the Blue Jackets.

Frederik Andersen stopped 19 photographs for the Leafs, who haven’t gained a post-period sequence because 2004.

Korpisalo commenced the to start with three game titles of the collection, which include a Sport 1 shutout, ahead of obtaining pulled with his team trailing 3- in Match 3, but received the connect with with Elvis Merzlikins unfit to engage in.

In the climax of sequence accented by remarkable momentum swings — Toronto fell 4-3 in overtime in Game 3 following blowing a a few-aim direct right before staging a stunning comeback from a three-purpose deficit in the remaining four minutes of Recreation 4 to stave off elimination prior to successful 4-3 in OT — Columbus opened the scoring at 6:29 of the to start with time period.

Look at | Leafs’ season finishes with 3-0 loss to Blue Jackets:

Zach Werenski and Liam Foudy’s tallies had been much more than plenty of to force Columbus to their 3- victory more than Toronto. 1:57

Immediately after leaving in the last period of Friday’s Game 4, Werenski floated a shot from the issue that hit Leafs defenceman Tyson Barrie in entrance and sailed past a amazed Andersen inside of an empty Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe loaded up his leading line with Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner, and the trio was buzzing in the offensive zone most of the to start with two durations. Tavares had his team’s ideal possibility of the opening 20 minutes, but his rushed shot at a broad-open net hit the put up and stayed out.

Leafs winger Ilya Mikheyev grazed the crossbar with a shot earlier in the time period, while Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier rattled Andersen’s mask at the other finish.

The Toronto netminder experienced to be sharp early the 2nd right after Justin Holl turned the puck around in his own conclude. Foudy experienced a person shot right before Oliver Bjorkstrand adopted up with two much more. Tavares and Matthews then came close on Korpisalo and stingy Columbus, whilst Foligno pressured a great pad prevent out of Andersen.

Now with no Jake Muzzin just after he was stretchered off late in Recreation 2, the Leafs went down to five defenceman not prolonged right after when Boone Jenner rocked Barrie in the corner. The Toronto blue-liner stayed down for time and went straight to the locker space.

The Leafs acquired their initially energy play when Werenski crosschecked Tavares into the boards, but each the Toronto captain and Matthews could not obtain a way by way of Korpisalo on superior possibilities.

William Nylander pressured a very good help you save out of Korpisalo early in the third just after the Leafs killed a Columbus ability play.

Toronto continued to force, but Foudy produced it 2- at 11:20 when he snuck a shot below Andersen on a participate in that materialized out of very little as the Leafs had been changing.

Leafs winger Andreas Johnsson, who underwent knee surgery in February and was a surprise addition to the Toronto setup after becoming activated off injured reserve, was robbed by Korpisalo moments afterwards on a fantastic option.

Unlike Friday’s chaotic finish, the Blue Jackets killed the game off from there, with Foligno icing it into an vacant net, and will now play Tampa — the Presidents’ Trophy-profitable group they upset in final season’s first round with a four-recreation sweep — in the regular playoff structure.

Notes

Toronto will be part of the 2nd stage of the NHL draft lottery Monday with the seven other losers from the qualifying round, with a 12.5 for each cent prospect of securing the No. 1 decide on. … Muzzin viewed the video game from the stands. … Johnsson took the put of rookie Nick Robertson. … Blue Jackets defenceman Ryan Murray returned to the lineup just after missing Sport 4.