Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask opts out of NHL playoffs

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask has opted out of the NHL playoffs.

The workforce declared the alter on Twitter on Saturday early morning, a lot less than two several hours prior to their third recreation in their collection against the Carolina Hurricanes.

“I want to be with my teammates competing, but at this second there are matters additional crucial than hockey in my everyday living, and that is staying with my relatives,” Rask mentioned in a statement. “I want to thank the Bruins and my teammates for their help and wish them achievement.”

The Bruins are at present tied 1-1 in their series against the Hurricanes.

Jaroslav Halak will just take about commencing goalie duties for the Bruins.

When the NHL first returned to play, Rask missed the begin of the play-in because of to COVID-19 issues. Following experiences of a cough, he quarantined for two times in his resort place prior to remaining allowed to hit the ice.

Rask hasn’t been shy about his criticism when it arrives to the playoff ecosystem in Toronto. Whilst you’re trying to play as difficult as you can, he said, the series “will not really experience like playoff hockey out there.”

“There is certainly no admirers, so it can be type of like playing an exhibition recreation,” he reported, including that whilst there can however be scrums right after the whistle, “you will find no atmosphere.”

Don Sweeney, the Bruins’ typical supervisor, said Rask’s feedback weren’t similar to his departure but acknowledged that he was acquiring a “difficult time staying away in this atmosphere.”

“This is playoff hockey, let us make no miscalculation about it,” Sweeney said all through a media availability before Recreation 3 on Saturday. “Tuukka, in his possess right, felt that he wanted to be in other places somewhat than staying below in this current circumstance.

“He is the same goaltender that went to the Stanley Cup finals in a Activity 7 previous 12 months … and he’ll be the very same player when we get up and working again following year.”

And when Rask did not give any sign to the group that he was “totally” heading to decide out, Sweeney said the choice failed to come as a shock.

“The precedence for Tuukka at this issue and time — and rightfully so — has to be his household, and we guidance that,” he reported, adding that Rask’s loved ones is healthful and harmless.

The Bruins goalie has 3 daughters, one of them a new child.

Rask is just one of 3 finalists for the Vezina Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s prime goaltender.