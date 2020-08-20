Brendan Gallagher Suffers Damaged Jaw

Just after using a really hard cross-check from Matt Niskanen, Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher has endured a broken jaw according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports activities. Niskanen is obtaining a hearing with the Division of Participant Basic safety for the incident, but no suspension has been specified out just nevertheless. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic received term proper from the Canadiens GM, as Marc Bergevin confirmed “Gally has a damaged jaw.”

There are few gamers in the NHL that can get underneath an opponent’s pores and skin like Gallagher, but the 28-yr-previous isn’t just a pest. He’s also a single of the most powerful offensive parts the Canadiens have, as he’s revealed this postseason with a league-primary 37 pictures on internet via 9 video games. In fact, Gallagher scored a go-ahead intention very last night against the Flyers, batting a puck out of the air on the powerplay.

Regretably, Lavoie studies that Gallagher will need surgery and is out for the rest of the series towards the Flyers. That type of analysis will be taken into account for Niskanen’s suspension, which could likely just take him out for the Flyers as effectively.

The groups will match-up once again tomorrow evening for game 6, where pleasantries will surely be exchanged early.