Canadian Teens Contemplate the Death of Black Panther Representative Chadwick Bosman | Article

“He was my superhero.”

So was Canadian girl Malia Baker, who stars on Netflix’s Restart Babysitter clubAnd She described her feelings for fellow actor Chadwick Bosman.

Boseman, who starred in the 2018 Marvel movie Black PantherDied August 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

“He’s had a huge impact and inspiration for many young blacks,” said Malia.

Although she wasn’t able to meet Bosman, the 13-year-old still feels his influence – on and off screen.

Said Malia, who was born in Botswana (Africa) but lives in Vancouver Black Panther The movie was the only superhero movie that I “honestly love”.

As a black girl, she “felt like seeing and acting,” she told CBC Kids News.

Malia, like many others, was surprised by her grief to hear of Bosman’s death.

The Bosman family announced his death on social media on Friday and fans quickly took notice

The post became the most liked tweet of all time, with over 7.4 million likes at the time of publication.

“An honor worthy of a king,” Twitter officials said of the record-breaking tweet.

The news was a shock to many

Bosman’s death surprised many people, as he kept his battle with cancer a secret.

He continued to star in nearly 10 films “during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy”, as he read the Bosman family statement.

Cameron Davis, 15 years old, from Markham, ont. (Ontario), said Bosman’s death reminds him that there is no guaranteed day and always living life as best you can, to the fullest.

“I have to go there and be my best self every day.” And Cameron said, “And prove that people are wrong every day and make a change.

Young fans praise

Cameron recalls being “elated” to see Bosman on screen, not playing villain or sidekick, but starring.

Thousands of fans online, including some kids, have echoed this inspiring legacy.

The Bosman family requested privacy at this time and there are currently no plans for a public memorial.

For now, Canadian teens like Malia and Cameron say they will try to live up to the Bosman legacy.

Cameron said: “I may not have superpowers, but I do have a great power in the sense of creating positive change in my world and in my community.”

