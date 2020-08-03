Did we just get a glimpse of Google’s 5G Pixel phones?

The Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 5G might have broken deal with in a leaked image.

It appears to be like the Pixel 4a 5G will be more substantial than the flagship.

Google is expected to start the normal Pixel 4a nowadays.

The Google Pixel 4a has been thoroughly leaked in 2020, and we’re just about because of for a reveal later right now. This cellphone is not expected to be a 5G model however, but it appears to be like like two 5G Pixel phones could have broken deal with yesterday.

Serial tipster Ishan Agarwal shared an picture (via Samsung Bloat) purportedly showing the Pixel 5 5G on the remaining and the Pixel 4a 5G on the correct. Test out the graphic in the embedded tweet below.

I designed a typo. I’m sorry. The brushed metal, smaller sized mobile phone is Pixel 5 5G, on the left. The a single on the suitable is Pixel 4a 5G which is bigger with a colored ability button. https://t.co/KcJfHB0Ptf — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 2, 2020

Agarwal suggests that the Pixel 4a 5G will be more substantial than the regular model, fundamentally earning it a Pixel 4a XL in all but name. Here’s hoping Google adds a even larger battery to equally telephones, as 5G connectivity tends to sap battery lifestyle in a significant way compared to 4G.

The photo also demonstrates what appears to be to be a incredibly comparable digital camera housing for the two telephones. Google extra a secondary rear camera to the Pixel 4 sequence past year, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if both equally phones continue on this pattern. Then once again, leaked photographs of the conventional Pixel 4a demonstrate a camera housing that is comparable to the Pixel 4, but the funds cellular phone is only expected to pack a solitary rear digicam.

The Samsung Bloat account-holder also promises that the Pixel 4a 5G will retail for $500 at start, even though suggesting that it could be equipped with the Snapdragon 765G processor. This account doesn’t have a extensive keep track of history at all, so it’s nevertheless value taking these leaks with a pinch of salt.

