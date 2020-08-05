FBI raids California home of YouTube star Jake Paul

LOS ANGELES —

FBI brokers including a SWAT team served a research warrant at the dwelling of YouTube star Jake Paul on Wednesday.

The FBI executed the look for warrant starting off at 6 a.m. at the Calabasas, California mansion in connection with an ongoing investigation, FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller stated in a assertion.

A judge has sealed the research-warrant affidavit and Eimiller mentioned she could not reveal the nature of the investigation or the man or woman it was served on.

The City of Calabasas said in a assertion on its social media web pages that it was Paul’s property that was remaining raided by the FBI, which was using the town corridor parking good deal as a staging space.

Video from neighborhood tv news helicopters confirmed agents gathering numerous rifles from the sprawling home with a boxing ring and incredibly hot tub in the backyard that seems in many of Paul’s current YouTube films.

A SWAT team originally entered the home, Eimiller said. No arrests were manufactured.

Electronic mail messages left with associates for Paul in search of comment on the raid were being not immediately returned.

Paul, 23, has in excess of 20 million followers on his YouTube channel, which features stunts, pranks, stories from his personal daily life, and much more just lately audio films.

He rose to fame on the small movie application Vine and invested two many years as an actor on the Disney Channel demonstrate “Bizaardvark.”

His older brother, Logan Paul, has a very similar YouTube channel with even far more followers.

Neighbours have complained to media shops for various decades about the stunts Jake Paul has pulled on the assets for his YouTube channel.

Very last thirty day period, Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub harshly criticized him immediately after movie emerged of dozens of folks at a party at his property amid the coronavirus outbreak, with no obvious masks or social distancing.

In June, he was charged with criminal trespassing and illegal assembly by law enforcement in Scottsdale, Arizona when he appeared on video clip inside a shopping mall that a significant group of people today had damaged into, looting merchants.

Paul mentioned in a subsequent YouTube movie that he had only been hunting for individuals protesting the loss of life of George Floyd, and did not get element in any of the destruction.