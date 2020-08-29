Former Portland Trail Blazers star Clifford Robinson dies at 53

Clifford Robinson, an early star in UConn’s increase to electricity who aided direct the Portland Trail Blazers to two NBA Finals, has died at the age of 53, the groups confirmed Saturday.

No induce of dying was supplied, although former Huskies coach Jim Calhoun mentioned Robinson had a stroke 2½ yrs back.

Nicknamed “Uncle Cliffy” and recognized for his trademark headband, Robinson spent 18 seasons in the NBA, winning the 1993 Sixth Guy of the Calendar year award and earning an All-Star nod.

At 6-foot-11, he had the size of a center but was a experienced outside shooter, a predecessor of the modern NBA large person.

The Path Blazers firm is deeply saddened by the passing of Path Blazers good Cliff Robinson. We prolong our heartfelt condolences to Cliff’s relatives & cherished ones. Uncle Cliffy will be enormously missed by the Path Blazers & all of Rip Town.https://t.co/X4ixK1XCPT pic.twitter.com/0njgpimiBH — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 29, 2020

His streak of 461 consecutive video games played with the Path Blazers continue to stands as a franchise report, and Robinson ranks among the the team’s all-time leaders in blocks (2nd), factors (5th), online games performed (5th), steals (6th), 3-tips (7th) and rebounds (10th).

“The Path Blazers firm is deeply saddened by the passing of Path Blazers excellent Cliff Robinson,” the workforce stated in a assertion. “… His character and energy were being unmatched, and his contributions on the court have been unmistakable, helping the Trail Blazers into the playoffs every of his 8 seasons with the group. … We prolong our heartfelt condolences to Cliff’s spouse and children and liked types. Uncle Cliffy will be considerably skipped by the Path Blazers and all of Rip Town.”

Robinson also performed for the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Golden Point out Warriors and New Jersey Nets. He designed the 1994 NBA All-Star Sport and was named to two NBA All-Defensive 2nd teams while averaging 14.6 factors and 4.6 rebounds in 1,380 occupation game titles — the 13th-most in NBA heritage.

The UConn Basketball household mourns the reduction of a legendary participant and human being, Clifford Robinson. Our ideas and prayers are with Cliff’s loved ones at this tricky time 🙏 Rest In Peace, Cliff. pic.twitter.com/Bp6Z5hbVUb — UConn Men’s Basketball (@UConnMBB) August 29, 2020

Robinson, a indigenous of Buffalo, New York, was the centerpiece of Calhoun’s early teams at UConn from 1985-89, encouraging guideline the Huskies from the bottom of the Large East to the 1988 NIT championship.

“It is really unfortunate to listen to of this, due to the fact he was one of my young children, my players, a person I viewed grow into a gentleman,” Calhoun advised The Linked Push. “It really is not an straightforward thing.”

UConn retired Robinson’s No. 00 in 2007.

“He was our initially great player,” Calhoun said. “He gave legitimacy to the software. As a player coming in, this is this guy taking part in on Tv for the Path Blazers, viewing him enjoy, observing UConn staying outlined. You could not fork out for the publicity that he gave us.”

The Involved Push contributed to this report.