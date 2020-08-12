George Kittle to Indicator 6-Year Extension with 49ers on Friday

Get this for what it is worth.

A effectively-put resource who has been right in the previous just texted me this: The 49ers will announce George Kittle’s deal extension this Friday.

According to the source, it will be a 6-year extension really worth $94.8 million — or $15.8 million for each year. Of that cash, the 49ers certain 50 % of it, or $47.4 million. Kittle also will acquire a $25 million signing reward, and the 49ers will framework his deal in these a way that he will cost them only $10 million of their income cap room in 2021.

Which means Kittle technically would gain fewer revenue per year than Arik Armstead and Dee Ford, who gain $17 million and $17.1 million per year, respectively. But Kittle would receive a lot more guaranteed money than any player on the 49ers besides for Jimmy Garoppolo, who been given $48.7 million thoroughly certain from the 49ers in 2017.

This looks like a fair deal for both of those the 49ers and Kittle. The 49ers really do not have to shell out Kittle $17 million for each time, which is vast-receiver money. They get a price reduction due to the fact he’s a limited conclude. But Kittle receives heaps of confirmed money and security because he has attained it. He’s 1 of the most effective players in the league, he’s a staff captain and the confront of the franchise.

Throughout a few seasons in the NFL, Kittle has caught 216 passes, gained 2,977 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. His friends just lately voted him the seventh-very best player in the league, in accordance to the NFL Community. And now, if my source is proper, it appears Kittle will be on the 49ers via 2026.