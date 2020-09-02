Intel announced the 11th generation of Tiger Lake CPUs, available on laptops this fall

Intel Corporation Officially announced The first Tiger Lake 11th generation laptop processor, which will feature the company’s new integrated Xe graphics, support for Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6, and a major jump in performance and battery life compared to the previous Ice Lake chipset. The company claims its new eleventh-generation lineup offers the “best processor for thin and light laptops”.

Intel is launching nine new 11th-generation designs for both the U-Series (which Intel now refers to as UP3) and the Y-Class chipset (also known as UP4), led by the Core i7-1185G7, which delivers base speeds of 3.0GHz, single-turbo boost Core max up to 4.8 GHz, increase up to 4.3 GHz max. It also features the most powerful version of Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, with 96 controllers and a maximum graphics speed of 1.35GHz.

11th Generation Intel chipset Tiger Lake Form Cores / Filaments Graphics Graphics (European Union) whats Basic frequency (GHz) Single core turbo (GHz) All Core Turbo (GHz) cache Form Cores / Filaments Graphics Graphics (European Union) whats Basic frequency (GHz) Single core turbo (GHz) All Core Turbo (GHz) cache Core i7-1185G7 4C / 8T Intel Iris XE 96 12-28 watts 3.0 4.8 4.3 12 MB Core i7-1165G7 4C / 8T Intel Iris XE 96 12-28 watts 2.8 4.7 4.1 12 MB Core i5-1135G7 4C / 8T Intel Iris XE 80 12-28 watts 2.4 4.2 3.8 8 MB Core i3-1125G4 4C / 8T Intel UHD graphics 48 12-28 watts 2.0 3.7 3.3 8 MB Core i3-1115G4 2C / 4T Intel UHD graphics 48 12-28 watts 3.0 4.1 4.1 8 MB Core i7-1160G7 4C / 8T Intel Iris XE 96 7-15 watts 1.2 4.4 3.6 12 MB Core i5-1130G7 4C / 8T Intel Iris XE 80 7-15 watts 1.1 4.0 3.4 8 MB Core i3-1120G4 4C / 8T Intel UHD graphics 48 7-15 watts 1.1 3.5 3.0 8 MB Core i3-1110G4 2C / 4T Intel UHD graphics 48 7-15 watts 1.8 3.9 3,9 6 MB

The company has already previewed the new chips in Architecture Day 2020 happened earlier this year. The new 11th Generation cluster is still built on the 10nm node, similar to the 10th Generation Ice Lake models, but has been upgraded to Willow Core architecture with a new “10nm SuperFin design” that Intel says will deliver better speeds at lower power consumption.

Intel isn’t very specific on what these increases will be, but it promises that the new chips will provide 20 percent faster speeds for daily “office productivity” tasks, along with a similar 20 percent increase in the “system” power level, which is said to produce More than an extra hour of battery life for things like streaming video.

Intel is betting heavily on new integrated Xe graphics, which promise to deliver up to twice the graphics performance, and which Intel says will provide more substantial benefits than simply increasing the number of primary kernels (an area that, coincidentally, AMD currently leads Intel in.) A demo shown during Intel’s announcement featured the 11th Gen chip that delivers similar or better graphics performance than the 10th Gen chip running simultaneously with the Nvidia MX350 GPU. (Aside, you’ll need Intel’s new i5 or i7 chips to get Xe graphics – the Core i3 models for both the U- and Y-series will only provide Intel UHD graphics.)

Also new is support for 8K HDR displays, along with the option to use up to four 4K HDR displays simultaneously. There are also improvements to the built-in AI engine, which Intel says will provide specific improvements for video calling (such as background blurring) – the tasks used by ARM-based computers such as the Surface Pro X. Previously outperformed in.

Along with the new chips, Intel is introducing for the first time a new version of its Athens Project Certification Standard called “Intel Evo. Evo will have higher requirements, including ensuring that your laptop will provide more than nine hours of ‘real’ use on a single charge (for 1080p systems), fast charging (for four hours of charging in 30 minutes), and Wi- Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4, and the system activates in “less than a second.” The idea is that users should be able to expect a quality machine whenever they see the Evo logo foolproof. Intel says more than 20 Evo-verified designs will be available Later this year.

Expect to see new chips on a variety of systems in the coming days and weeks, with Intel promising over 150 designs with 11th-generation Intel Core processors from companies like Acer, Asus, Dell, Dynabook, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI, Razr and Samsung. . The first of these products, like Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5GAnd Acer’s Swift 5 and Swift 3 revampedAnd and Asus’ latest ZenBookIt has already been announced, with release dates early this fall.