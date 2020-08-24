Justin Townes Earle, US songwriter and son of Steve Earle, dies aged 38 | New music

Justin Townes Earle, an acclaimed US songwriter and son of Steve Earle, has died, in news confirmed on the artist’s Facebook page on Sunday evening.
“It is with incredible sadness that we tell you of the passing of our son, partner, father and mate Justin,” the publish go through. “So a lot of of you have relied on his songs and lyrics above the decades and we hope that his songs will proceed to manual you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly.”
Named for his father’s mate and idol Townes Van Zandt, Earle, 38, battled addiction all over his existence. He introduced eight albums throughout the class of his career, which observed him honored two times at the Americana Songs awards including for his greatest-recognized song, Harlem River Blues.
Numerous have compensated tribute to the artist on Twitter, with the musician Samantha Crain reflecting on their friendship: “Such a huge songwriter. He took me on two tours and generally handled me so kindly. He comprehended struggle, he recognized pleasure I noticed him at the peaks and valleys of both by way of the 13 several years I realized him.”
His buddy and collaborator Jason Isbell stated: “Had a large amount of great instances and built a ton of excellent new music with JTE. So unfortunate for his family tonight.”
The writer and cultural critic Hanif Abdurraqib praised Earle as “an incredible writer of narrative – stories that flourished over and above the tunes they had been laid over”. the NPR audio critic Ann Powers described his past album, The Saint of Dropped Leads to, as “a powerful highway map of The united states … we’ve missing a person with serious vision.”
Earle left at the rear of his spouse and young daughter. No lead to of dying was confirmed.