Justin Townes Earle, US songwriter and son of Steve Earle, dies aged 38 | New music

Justin Townes Earle, an acclaimed US songwriter and son of Steve Earle, has died, in news confirmed on the artist’s Facebook page on Sunday evening.

“It is with incredible sadness that we tell you of the passing of our son, partner, father and mate Justin,” the publish go through. “So a lot of of you have relied on his songs and lyrics above the decades and we hope that his songs will proceed to manual you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly.”

Named for his father’s mate and idol Townes Van Zandt, Earle, 38, battled addiction all over his existence. He introduced eight albums throughout the class of his career, which observed him honored two times at the Americana Songs awards including for his greatest-recognized song, Harlem River Blues.

Numerous have compensated tribute to the artist on Twitter, with the musician Samantha Crain reflecting on their friendship: “Such a huge songwriter. He took me on two tours and generally handled me so kindly. He comprehended struggle, he recognized pleasure I noticed him at the peaks and valleys of both by way of the 13 several years I realized him.”

His buddy and collaborator Jason Isbell stated: “Had a large amount of great instances and built a ton of excellent new music with JTE. So unfortunate for his family tonight.”

Samantha Crain

(@sjcrain) My close friend, Justin Townes Earle, has handed away. These a incredible songwriter…he took me on 2 excursions and generally treated me so kindly….he comprehended struggle, he understood joy…I noticed him at the peaks and valleys of each as a result of the 13 several years I realized him…we will miss you JT ❤ pic.twitter.com/rq74Qu3Hif



Jason Isbell

(@JasonIsbell) Had a lot of good instances and built a lot of fantastic new music with JTE. So sad for his household tonight.



Stephen King

(@StephenKing) It seems that Justin Townes Earle has died. I hope it can be a hoax but worry it is not. What a loss.



The writer and cultural critic Hanif Abdurraqib praised Earle as “an incredible writer of narrative – stories that flourished over and above the tunes they had been laid over”. the NPR audio critic Ann Powers described his past album, The Saint of Dropped Leads to, as “a powerful highway map of The united states … we’ve missing a person with serious vision.”

Hanif Abdurraqib

(@NifMuhammad) Justin Townes Earle was these types of an unbelievable author of narrative — tales that flourished outside of the tunes they were being laid more than. The persons and sites in his tunes generally felt so touchable to me. Sad to listen to the information of his passing.



Sensation Distant

(@annkpowers) Terribly unhappy information about Justin Townes Earle. His very last album, The Saint of Lost Will cause, was a potent street map of The united states. I’m so sorry for all who cherished him and for us due to the fact we have missing an individual with actual vision. #RIPJustinTownesEarle https://t.co/D4Ci3taxiN



colin meloy

(@colinmeloy) So unfortunate to hear that Justin Townes Earle has died. He was a excellent soul. Rest in power, Justin. https://t.co/3wBACdhbuK



Earle left at the rear of his spouse and young daughter. No lead to of dying was confirmed.