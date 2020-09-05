Kentucky Derby Results 2020: The original results shatter Tees the Low, giving Bob Buffett another Derby win

Authentic scored a surprise win in the 146th round of the Kentucky Derby, beating Tees the Low, and fending off a late batch from the heavy favorites. Draw coach Bob Baffert set a record for most horses trained to win a Kentucky Derby by six.

It was original to the front from the start, but as the horses maintained their pace on the track, there was a feeling that Barclay Tag’s favorite horse was betting on its time to snatch victory from an unfavorable place. This appears to have happened at the final turn of the race as Tiz The Law sprinted his way to second place and started getting closer and closer to Authentic. But a late push wasn’t enough in the end, as Tiz The Law was unable to compensate for the lengths needed to outrun the leader.

Even in the face of a surprise win, the result was business as usual for Bavert. The legendary trainer now has six horses won by the Run for the Roses, which links him to the record set by Ben A. Jones during his coaching career from 1938 to 1952. Coach. His other racing horse, a thousand words, had to be scratched afterward Breeding and falling on the race track. It was the kind of unfortunate incident that led to his extremely emotional encounter after his underrated horse came out on top.

Official 2020 Kentucky Derby results

18- Aseel – 1/8 Wins: $ 18.80 Place: $ 6.00 Turns out: $ 5.00

17- Law Tees – 3/5 Place: $ 3.40 Turns out: $ 3.20

9- Mr. Big News – 46-1 Turns out: $ 16.80

Exactly $ 2 $ 18-17 USD 41.00

$ 1.00 Trifecta 18-17-9 US $ 1,311.80

$ 1.00 for Superfecta 18-17-9-16 $ 7,925.80

CBS Sports will be providing the hottest happenings, updates and results from all the events at Churchill Downs during this race. For all of this information, check out the feed below.