Live and Tracked Covid-19 Updates

Officials said most of the funds redirected will go to vaccinating children and monitoring influenza. However, USAID will continue its plans to give $ 68 million to the World Health Organization to support its work in Libya and Syria, and to eradicate polio in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The World Health Organization declined to comment, except for referring reporters to statements issued when the administration announced its intention to withdraw. At the time, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, said the agency “regrets” Mr Trump’s decision. “The USA has always been a generous friend of the WHO for a long time, and we hope it will continue that way,” said Dr. Tedros.

On July 7, the Trump administration formally notified Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, The United States will withdraw From the World Health Organization on July 6, 2021.

Members of the United Nations are required to file a one-year notice of withdrawal and pay all dues. The United States, which has historically been the agency’s biggest supporter, is valued at 22 percent of the agency’s budget, or about $ 120 million. Officials said it had already paid $ 58 million when the withdrawal notice was delivered.

In 2019, the United States contributed approximately $ 553 million. This amount, which is much larger than the mandatory entitlement assessment, included voluntary donations to causes supported by the US government.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused the World Health Organization on Wednesday of being ineffective and influenced by politics, while defending the Trump administration’s rejection of a coordinated global initiative to distribute a coronavirus vaccine.

At least 172 countries are negotiating to join the so-called Covax program, the only global effort between governments and manufacturers to approve and distribute the vaccine. So far, nine potential vaccines have been evaluated, and another nine are still being tested. According to the World Health Organization.