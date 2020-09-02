Macy’s (M) reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2020, same store sales down 35%.

Macy’s got more online support than expected in the last quarter, even as its stores began reopening their doors during the coronavirus pandemic.

The department store operator’s digital sales were up 53% from last year, as more shoppers visited their website to purchase exercise clothing and home decor. This helped report less loss and higher overall revenue than analysts had expected.

However, with so much uncertainty in the industry ahead of the all-important holiday season, CEO Jeff Genet said Macy’s is conservatively planning for the remainder of 2020, and the company has not made a financial forecast.

Macy’s shares were up about 5% in pre-market trading.

Here’s how the retailer performed during the fiscal second quarter ended August 1 compared to what analysts had expected, based on Refinitiv data:

Share loss: 81 cents versus an expected loss of $ 1.77

Total revenues: $ 3.56 billion Against $ 3.48 billion expected

Macy’s turned into a net loss of $ 431 million, or $ 1.39 a share, compared to earnings of $ 86 million, or 28 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding the one-time fee, it lost 81 cents a share, better than the $ 1.77 loss per share analysts had expected.

Macy’s net sales fell 35.8% to $ 3.56 billion from $ 5.55 billion a year earlier, but that beat expectations of $ 3.48 billion.

Online and in-store sales of Macy’s that are open for at least 12 months, on a owned and licensed basis, decreased 35.1%. Analysts were calling for a drop of 28.2%, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Macy’s said its digital sales account for 54% of its total similar owned sales, with its stores closed for a period of the quarter.

The company said it ended the second quarter with a strong liquidity position. It had nearly $ 1.4 billion in cash on its balance sheet.

Its stocks are down 29% from last year.

American stores It is struggling more than other retailers during the Coronavirus crisis. A number, including Neiman Marcus and Stage Stores, filed for bankruptcy in 2020. It appears that these companies increasingly are not seen as worth a bailout. Lord & Taylor announced, after nearly two centuries in the business, last week that it was in the process of liquidating its remaining 38 stores. And Talks between bidders to save JC Penney from bankruptcy have reached a dead endIt’s left to corporate lenders to strike some kind of last-minute deal to survive.

Macy’s stock, as of the market close on Tuesday, is down more than 58% this year. It has a market value of $ 2.2 billion.

Find the full earnings press release from Macy’s here.