Many workforce at Safeways in Metro Vancouver have examined constructive for COVID-19

Sobeys Inc. states that a variety of personnel at two of its Metro Vancouver Safeway merchants analyzed good for COVID-19.

On its COVID-19 tracker, the firm lists all of the the latest favourable situations as properly as the stores that the staff work at.

“We will carry on to update the COVID-19 tracker beneath to be transparent with you in which we have been notified of conditions of COVID-19 in our shops,” writes Sobeys.

“Out of respect for our teammates and their confidentiality, we will under no circumstances launch any individual details about our individuals. We will generally do every little thing we can to support our teammates and ensure their protection.

“In which essential, we will converse with consumers who have shopped in the impacted location, with retailer signage, outlining our methods to take care of the circumstance.”

Here are the current scenarios confirmed scenarios of COVID-19 that Sobyes has outlined on its website:

Aug 4: Employee in Surrey tested favourable for COVID-19. The final working day the worker worked was July 30. (Safeway, 8860 – 152 Road, Surrey)

Aug 9: Employee in Surrey tested constructive for COVID-19. The last day the employee worked was August 1. (Safeway, 8860 – 152 Street, Surrey)

Aug 11:Worker in Surrey analyzed constructive for COVID-19. The past working day the employee worked was August 1. (Safeway, 8860-152 Road, Surrey)

Aug 11: Staff in Surrey tested good for COVID-19. The previous working day the employee labored was August 1.(Safeway, 12825-16 Avenue, Surrey)

Sobeys notes that all situations will be removed from the tracker soon after 21 times from their original reporting day, until new information and facts is gained from Public Health and fitness.

COVID-19 is unfold by respiratory droplets when a human being who is sick coughs or sneezes, although it can also be unfold when a healthier particular person touches an object or area, like a doorknob or a table, with the virus on it, and then touches their mouth, nose or eyes just before washing their arms.

According to Vancouver Coastal Overall health, symptoms to view out for may incorporate exhaustion, reduction of urge for food, fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of scent and/or diarrhea.