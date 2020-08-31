Mariners send C Nola to San Diego as section of 7-player trade

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle and San Diego accomplished a seven-player trade Sunday evening, with catcher Austin Nola joining the contending Padres and prized outfield prospect Taylor Trammel going to the Mariners as centerpieces of the deal.

Seattle sent Nola and right-handed relievers Austin Adams and Dan Altavilla to the Padres, even though Trammell led a listing of kids headed back to the Mariners. Also likely to Seattle is infielder Ty France, catcher Luis Torres and reliever Andres Munoz.

Nola has the flexibility to play quite a few positions. He played initially, next and third base, and the two corner outfield positions past time for Seattle. This season, Nola has started out 23 games powering the plate and two at initial foundation.

Nola is hitting .306 with five home runs and 19 RBIs in 29 online games, and his defense guiding the plate has been praised by Seattle manager Scott Servais just after Nola came up through the minors as a center infielder. He is the older brother of Phillies ace Aaron Nola.

Altavilla has been element of Seattle’s bullpen since 2016 but has appeared in more than 22 online games only at the time. This year, Altavilla is 1-2 with a 7.71 Era in 13 appearances.

Adams has not pitched this season even though even now recovering right after tearing his ACL very last September. Adams took part in the early stages of Seattle’s summer months camp, but the team admitted he was pushed a tiny much too shortly and needed to wait around until eventually he was thoroughly recovered.

Trammell is ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the Padres corporation, though Munoz – who was thought of San Diego’s closer of the potential prior to undergoing Tommy John surgical procedure in March – designed his debut in the majors previous year.

”We are excited to insert 4 proficient players to the Mariners corporation, all of whom are participating in in their age-25 or youthful seasons,” Seattle normal manager Jerry Dipoto stated in a assertion.

It’s a significant haul for Seattle and provides another piece to a foreseeable future group of outfielders that could assist the Mariners finish their playoff drought. Trammell joins a team that consists of present heart fielder Kyle Lewis and top rated potential clients Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez, all of whom must be in the majors in the future two decades.

Trammell was traded from Cincinnati to San Diego very last yr at the trade deadline.

Munoz appeared in 22 game titles last year for the Padres and was often clocked above 100 mph with his fastball. He experienced a 3.91 Era in 22 appearances.

France has appeared in 20 video games this period for the Padres and is hitting .309 with two dwelling runs and 10 RBIs and can participate in each corner infield positions.

Afterwards, the Padres acquired veteran catcher Jason Castro from the Los Angeles Angels for appropriate-handed reliever Gerardo Reyes.

Castro will be a no cost agent this wintertime after agreeing to a $6.85 million, 1-yr deal with the Angels in January. The 33-12 months-aged batted .192 with two homers and six RBIs more than his 18 game titles with Los Angeles, but the longtime Astros and Twins backstop is a solid defensive catcher and commonly a good hitter who has produced at minimum 10 homers in 6 seasons of his vocation.

—

