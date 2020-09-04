Messi’s heartbreak revealed in Barcelona: from his son’s tears to the refusal of the trial – the whole truth behind the ‘brutal’ transfer saga

Exclusive to the world: From the destruction of his son to the betrayal of the president of Camp Nou, the Argentine explained everything that happened with his attempt to get out

Lionel Messi revealed the sadness of his decision to leave Why did he finally choose to stay with the club in an exclusive world with him? Goal.

The 33-year-old who spent 20 years at the Catalan club, News dropped a bomb on Barcelona in late August Which he intended to leave in a free transfer.

However, Barcelona refused to acknowledge the suspension of his contract, They claimed that the moment of its use had passed in June, and that was how the stalemate began International tried to find a way out.

However, Messi agreed that he should stay at the Camp Nou to avoid his beloved club being dragged into court, but only after two very sad weeks.

“When I told my wife and children that I wanted to leave, it was a brutal drama,” Messi told Goal.

“The whole family started crying, and my children didn’t want to leave Barcelona, ​​and they didn’t want to change school.

“But I looked beyond that and wanted to compete at the highest level, win titles, compete in . You can win or lose it, because it is very difficult, but you have to compete.

“At least compete for it and let’s not collapse in Rome,” , Lisbon. All this prompted me to think about this decision that I wanted to implement. “

However, this ambition to accept a new challenge was frustrated by Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, who Messi claimed had broken his promise at the end of 2019-20.

He said, “I thought and was sure that I was completely free to leave. The president always said that at the end of the season I can decide whether or not I will stay.”

“Now they cling to the fact that I didn’t say it before June 10, when it turned out that on June 10 we were competing for In the midst of this terrible and changing coronavirus throughout the season.

“That is why I will continue with the club. Now I will continue with the club because the president told me that the only way to leave is to pay 700 million euros (624 million pounds / 823 million dollars), which is impossible.”

There was only one way out if Messi was gone: the Barcelona trial. But the six-time Ballon d’Or winner refuses to take this route and will therefore remain at the club for another 10 months.

He added, “Another way was to appear in court. I will never go to court against Barcelona because it is the club that I love, and which has given me everything since my arrival.

“It’s my life club, I made my life here.

“Barcelona gave me everything and I gave them everything. I know it never crossed my mind to sue Barcelona.”

Messi opened up to Gul in the heartbreaking conversation he had with his son, Thiago, who did not want to leave, while he praised his wife Antonella for standing by him during all the backlash to his desire to leave Barcelona.

“Matteo is still young and does not realize what it means to go somewhere else and make your life a few years somewhere else,” he said.

“Thiago, he’s older. He heard something on TV, found out something and asked.

“I didn’t want him to know anything about forcing him to leave, live in a new school, or make new friends.

He cried to me and said, “Let’s not go.” I repeat, it was really hard.

“It was understood. That’s what happened to me. It’s very difficult to make a decision.

“I love Barcelona and I will never find a better place than here anywhere else. However, I have the right to decide. I would look for new goals and new challenges. Tomorrow I can return, because here in Barcelona I have everything.

“My son and my family grew up here and they are from here. There was nothing wrong with wanting to leave. I needed it, the club needed it and it was good for everyone.”

“My wife, with all the pain of her soul, supported me and accompanied me.”

Messi is now preparing to start the season under the leadership of new Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman, as the club bounced back from a terrible 2019-20 period in which he failed to win the La Liga, the Champions League, or reach the tournament final. .