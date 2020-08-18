Miles Taylor: Former DHS formal: Trump will ‘align with dictators close to the world’ if he wins

“There are men and women serving very shut to the President that have told me verbatim we must count on, quote, ‘shock and awe’ if the President wins a next expression. You will see a flurry of government orders. You will see the President pull out of overseas alliances. You will see the President align with dictators around the globe,” said Miles Taylor, who served as main of staff to Homeland Stability Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on “The Lead.”

“And if right now we are a lot less protected simply because we have less pals and stronger enemies than before, you can count on to see that on steroids in an additional four yrs of the Trump administration,” Taylor included.

On Monday, Taylor endorsed Biden’s White Household bid, turning out to be 1 of the maximum-rating former Trump administration officers to do so.

Taylor has accused Trump of frequently working with his office for political needs, such as directing officials to minimize wildfire relief funding to California for the reason that voters there overwhelmingly opposed him in 2016.