Nursing dwelling staff in Hearst checks positive for COVID-19

SUDBURY —

The Porcupine Wellbeing Device is conduction an outbreak assessment following an staff at the Lobby Des Pionniers Nursing Residence in Hearst exams beneficial for COVID-19.

The worker was examined as component of the province’s improved surveillance initiative in lengthy-time period care facilities across Ontario.

This is scenario quantity 71 recognized inside of the district and is the only good circumstance at the extended expression care facility verified at this time. The unique is now self-isolating.

The PHU investigation has established that all an infection avoidance steps have been adopted.

The scenario is staying noted as a feminine in between the ages of 10 and 19-many years-aged. In buy to be utilized at a very long-phrase treatment facility in Ontario, the bare minimum age requirement is 18-yr-outdated.

As in-depth on the Ontario Government web-site, “an active COVID-19 outbreak signifies that the home has at minimum just one lab verified circumstance of COVID-19 (in resident or employees) and the regional public well being unit or the residence has declared an outbreak.”

If you imagine you might have COVID-19 signs or have been in near call with anyone who has it, first self-isolate and request testing by a single of the assessment centres across Ontario (https://covid-19.ontario.ca/assessment-centre-locations/). You can also phone the Porcupine Wellness Device at 705-267-1181 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.