Connect with us

Top News

PS5 pre-orders are going to be extremely minimal – here’s how you get one

Sony has a new web page on the PlayStation official internet site that allows gamers sign-up for a opportunity to pre-purchase a PS5. The twist is, Sony claims that it only has a “limited amount”, and that it truly is only getting orders from folks with an current PSN ID.

This is the relevant link to the US PlayStation site. Take note that there’s no equal United kingdom and AU web pages to day (we are going to include one-way links if they develop into offered) – the FAQs site notes that “any orders that include a non-US primarily based tackle will be cancelled.” So, it is not value making use of the backlink unless of course your meant pre-order is destined for a US handle. 

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *