Putin passes on ‘warm wishes’ to embattled Lukashenko, as tanks are seen in Minsk amid protests
In a cellphone call, Putin passed on his regards on Lukashenko’s 66th birthday, in accordance to a statement posted on the formal Kremlin web-site.
The statement reported the pair will meet in Moscow in the “coming months,” including that they have agreed on “even more strengthening” relations and “growing” cooperation between their nations around the world.
The dialogue involving the two leaders arrived as countless numbers of individuals took to the streets of the Belarusian funds on Sunday to protest from the final results of the disputed August 9 election.
For their participation in Sunday’s pro-democracy protest, 125 individuals have been arrested, in accordance to Russian point out news agency TASS, citing Belarusian Inside Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova.
In other places in the city, a online video broadcast by community news outlet TUT.BY displays at the very least eight armored tanks transferring in a convoy.
The Belarusian Affiliation of Journalists (BAJ) told CNN that 19 Belarusian journalists experienced their push licenses revoked on Saturday.
BBC and Connected Press (AP) employees were among the reporters afflicted by the choice.
Charlotte Morgan, the BBC’s Head of Communications, informed CNN: “We condemn in the strongest probable conditions this stifling of unbiased journalism.
“We get in touch with on the Belarusian authorities to revoke this final decision and enable our journalists to keep on executing their work opportunities,” Morgan included.
AP also denounced the “blatant assault on push liberty” in a assertion noticed by CNN, whilst contacting on the Belarusian authorities to reverse the move.
Journalists deported
The American information company also claimed that two of its Moscow-primarily based journalists who experienced been masking the modern protests in Belarus had been deported to Russia on Saturday.
The deportations occurred a number of days just after the Belarusian authorities detained pretty much 50 journalists, according to the BAJ.
Responding to the arrests, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab mentioned on Twitter on Friday: “I condemn the mass detention of above 50 journalists final night in Belarus, together with from @BBC, neighborhood & global media.”
Of the journalists that have been detained, all apart from four, who refused to hand above their phones, were later launched.
The EU will sanction several officials in Belarus for their alleged role in the “fraudulent” presidential election and in the subsequent clampdown from protesters, in accordance to Josep Borrell, the bloc’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs.
Speaking on Friday, Borrell mentioned: “This designation shall contain folks at the higher political level.”
“We as soon as again specific our total guidance to Belarus’ sovereignty and independence and condemn the violent repression of the Belarusian persons,” he added.
CNN’s James Frater contributed to this report.