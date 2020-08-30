Putin passes on ‘warm wishes’ to embattled Lukashenko, as tanks are seen in Minsk amid protests

In a cellphone call, Putin passed on his regards on Lukashenko’s 66th birthday, in accordance to a statement posted on the formal Kremlin web-site.

The statement reported the pair will meet in Moscow in the “coming months,” including that they have agreed on “even more strengthening” relations and “growing” cooperation between their nations around the world.

The dialogue involving the two leaders arrived as countless numbers of individuals took to the streets of the Belarusian funds on Sunday to protest from the final results of the disputed August 9 election.

For their participation in Sunday’s pro-democracy protest, 125 individuals have been arrested, in accordance to Russian point out news agency TASS, citing Belarusian Inside Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova.