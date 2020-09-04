Report: Netanyahu has privately turned a blind eye to a plan to sell US weapons with the UAE

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin NetanyahuBenjamin (Bibi) Netanyahu It secretly condoned the sale of advanced American weapons For the United Arab Emirates, despite its public opposition to the deal, Sources told the New York Times.

The officials said that the Israeli prime minister authorized the deals in an attempt to “normalize” relations between his country and the UAE, before news of the diplomatic breakthrough was published late last month, according to the newspaper.

The officials said that the Israeli prime minister authorized the deals in an attempt to "normalize" relations between his country and the UAE, before news of the diplomatic breakthrough was published late last month, according to the newspaper.

President Trump announced in August that the UAE would present its recognition of Israel in exchange for an end to a promised Israeli annexation of the West Bank.

After the diplomatic agreement was announced, the Trump administration pushed for an arms sale deal with the United Arab Emirates that includes the purchase of F-35 stealth fighters and armed drones. According to the Times.

The newspaper reported that the US deal also includes a previously unreported shipment of EA-18G Growler jets.

Netanyahu has previously contacted reports on sales ‘Fake news’ He insisted that Israel would not support a deal under the circumstances. But officials who spoke to the Times contradicted his public statements.

US officials stressed that the deal was not a direct reward for the UAE’s agreement to recognize Israel, but they said the state agreement tempered US opposition to such sales.

The deal still faces a rally in Congress, due to laws against arms sales that weaken Israel’s advantage, according to the Times.

Ron Dermer, Israel’s ambassador to the United States, said in a statement that it was “not true” that Netanyahu had approved the deal. Dermer added that he remains confident that the Trump administration is “fully committed to preserving” the Israeli military advantage.

Hussein Ibish, a researcher at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, told The Times that he had heard from sources in the three countries that the Israeli prime minister had approved the sale but needed to save face.



He said, “I heard from the parties on all three sides that he gave the green light for this.”