Republican leaders in the Senate are looking to shut down Republican support for the new stimulus plan after weeks of party divisions

In the daily Republican conference calls, Republicans in the Senate debated their next steps and were challenging about their new approach that amounts to a fraction of the $ 2.2 trillion price that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered the White House during their stalled negotiations, according to the call sources. The White House rejected the spokesperson’s price, which is down from the more than $ 3 trillion Pelosi bill she paid in the House of Representatives in May.

The sources said that the new goal of the Republican Party in the Senate is to ensure the presence of 51 votes to demonstrate that a clear majority of members of the House support the approach of reducing. With the Senate in jeopardy in November, Republicans say, the United Front will give them a stronger hand to offer voters because many of their voters yearn for a new round of stimulus and because millions remain unemployed.

But the plan will have almost no chance of becoming law under stiff opposition from Democrats, who say it doesn’t go far enough.

Even so, Republicans are confident they are close to achieving this goal after weeks of splitting over the next phase of stimulus, according to Republican sources.

Many Republicans revolted against the nearly $ 1 trillion proposal unveiled by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in late July, but the Kentucky Republican did not bring that plan forward to a vote. Republicans now believe they can garner the support of nearly all of their 53 members for a plan that’s half the cost. Even if the Republicans succeed in getting 51 votes, the plan will fail to progress because it requires 60 votes to overcome Democratic procrastination. READ Why Manitoba is keeping the geography of Winnipeg COVID-19 a secret The fight over the next round of stimulus could turn into the battle over keeping the government open after September 30, when federal agencies run out of money in the absence of new funding legislation. With the Senate in recess until next week, the exact timing of the vote on the new Republican plan is unclear. But top Republicans believe that once it becomes clear that there are 51 votes, McConnell will take the necessary procedural steps to conduct the confrontation vote to put the measure on the ground. Senator John Barrasso, the leader of the No. 3 Republican Party in the Senate, told reporters Tuesday morning that the Republican Party in the Senate is planning a procedural vote to address the easing stimulus plan developed by Republican senators during the August recess. He described this bill as a “focused and targeted solution” and said, “This is the goal – to go back and vote to move on to that.” The Republican plan will include nearly $ 10 billion in funding for the U.S. Postal Service – in addition to $ 105 billion for schools and extensions of small business loans under the Paycheck Protection Program. And while Democrats have called for a renewal of $ 600 per week in expiring unemployment benefits, Republicans are paying for $ 300 per week for the unemployed. In a conference call with the Democratic Assembly in the House of Representatives on Monday, Pelosi told her members that state and local government funding – which Democrats want nearly $ 1 trillion in funding – remains a major sticking point, sources on the call said. . The spokeswoman told her members that she did not believe the White House wanted a deal that could become law. READ Why Manitoba is keeping the geography of Winnipeg COVID-19 a secret After speaking with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows last week, Pelosi rejected the GOP approach. “The Democrats are united, but the Republicans are in disarray,” Pelosi said in a letter to her colleagues. “Press reports indicate that Mitch McConnell has dropped to $ 500 billion in his proposal and that Mark Meadows says the White House could reach $ 1.3 trillion. Neither proposal would meet the needs of American workers and families.” On Tuesday, Meadows also suggested that state and local aid remain the biggest obstacle to a deal. “The spokesperson is still at $ 915 billion, which is not really a figure,” Meadows said on CNBC.

CNN’s Betsy Klein and Phil Mattingly contributed to this report.