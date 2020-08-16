Connect with us

Robert Trump, the youthful brother of President Donald Trump, useless at age 71

“It is with hefty coronary heart I share that my amazing brother, Robert, peacefully handed absent tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best close friend. He will be significantly missed, but we will meet up with again. His memory will stay on in my heart eternally. Robert, I really like you. Rest in peace,” the President mentioned.

Donald Trump is anticipated to show up at his brother’s funeral. Nevertheless no aspects ended up straight away available on options. Additionally, a supply acquainted mentioned the President individually dictated the White House assertion on his brother.

“Uncle Robert, we like you. You are in our hearts and prayers, often,” Ivanka Trump posted on Twitter Saturday evening.

The President named his brother’s medical center place late on Saturday as it seemed his dying was close to, two men and women familiar with the make any difference instructed CNN. It can be not very clear irrespective of whether they connected or whether Robert Trump’s affliction permitted him to talk by phone with the President.

Independently, many persons who spoke to Trump Saturday explained he appeared saddened by the impending loss of his brother.

Donald Trump designed a past minute determination to go to New York Friday to go to his brother as he headed to New Jersey for the weekend.

Robert Trump experienced been admitted to New York-Presbyterian Clinic in Manhattan.

Specifics of Robert Trump’s health issues have not been introduced. He had been unwell for several months, a individual familiar with knowledge of the matter explained to CNN.

For the duration of a White Home briefing on Friday, Trump declined to supply reporters with aspects on his brother’s ailment.

“I have a great brother. We have a fantastic romance for a lengthy time, from day 1, so long time back. And he is in the healthcare facility suitable now,” Trump stated Friday when questioned about his brother.

“Hopefully he’ll be alright, but he is — he’s quite — he is having a really hard time,” he extra.

Afterwards Friday as he headed to see his brother Trump advised reporters: “He’s obtaining a hard time.”

The younger Trump was beforehand hospitalized in June with an undisclosed really serious ailment CNN has earlier described.

Robert Trump had served as an executive vice president of the Trump Business. Component of his obligations which includes overseeing the organization’s Atlantic Town casinos.

Robert Trump was born in 1948 and was a single of four siblings to the President, including the late Fred Trump, Jr. He was a previous major govt at the Trump Organization. He married Ann Marie Pallan earlier this calendar year and was previously married to Blaine (Beard) Trump.

Ahead of his demise, Robert Trump resided in Millbrook, New York, in the Hudson Valley.

Robert Trump mentioned in 2016 that he supported his brother’s presidential operate and according to City & Region, he hosted situations and fundraisers in Millbrook for his brother and other Republicans.
In June, Robert Trump submitted a short-term restraining get in an endeavor to block the publication of an unflattering explain to-all guide by Mary Trump, Fred Trump Jr.’s daughter.
Robert Trump explained in a assertion to The New York Periods at the time that he was “deeply upset” in Mary Trump’s selection to publish the guide, which incorporated specifics about the President’s family members, childhood and upbringing.
Mary Trump stated in an interview with Greenpeace previously this 7 days that Robert Trump had been unwell and hospitalized “a few of situations in the past 3 months.”

CORRECTION: This headline and story have been current to accurate Robert Trump’s age. He was 71.

This tale has been up-to-date with more developments.

CNN’s Betsy Klein and Kevin Bohn contributed to this report.

