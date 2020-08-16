Robert Trump, the youthful brother of President Donald Trump, useless at age 71

“It is with hefty coronary heart I share that my amazing brother, Robert, peacefully handed absent tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best close friend. He will be significantly missed, but we will meet up with again. His memory will stay on in my heart eternally. Robert, I really like you. Rest in peace,” the President mentioned.

Donald Trump is anticipated to show up at his brother’s funeral. Nevertheless no aspects ended up straight away available on options. Additionally, a supply acquainted mentioned the President individually dictated the White House assertion on his brother.

“Uncle Robert, we like you. You are in our hearts and prayers, often,” Ivanka Trump posted on Twitter Saturday evening.

The President named his brother’s medical center place late on Saturday as it seemed his dying was close to, two men and women familiar with the make any difference instructed CNN. It can be not very clear irrespective of whether they connected or whether Robert Trump’s affliction permitted him to talk by phone with the President.

