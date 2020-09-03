Russia Rejects Navalny’s Poisoning Accusations After German Discovery | Russia news

Russia has rejected accusations that Moscow is responsible for poisoning opposition leader Alexei Navalny, saying it sees no basis for sanctions against it over the case.

The Kremlin’s denial came Thursday, a day after German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that Navalny had been poisoned with a Soviet Novichok nerve agent in an attempt to kill him.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow had rejected any suggestion that Russia was responsible and had warned other countries not to jump to hasty conclusions.

He said there was no reason to discuss measures against Moscow after Merkel said Germany would consult with its NATO allies on how to respond to the poisoning.

Charité Hospital in Berlin, where Navalny is being treated, has reported “some improvement” in his condition, but he is still in a coma and on a ventilator.

Merkel’s spokesman, Stephen Seibert, said in a statement on Wednesday that tests conducted by a private German military laboratory showed “undoubted evidence of the presence of a chemical nerve gas from the Novichok group.”

“It is scary that Alexei Navalny is the victim of a chemical nerve gas attack in Russia,” Seibert said.

Merkel said at a later time in a press conference: “This is disturbing information about the attempted murder by poisoning a prominent Russian opposition figure.”

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged Moscow to investigate the poisoning incident, and said that the Russian ambassador had been summoned to explain the evidence.

“This makes it all the more urgent to identify those responsible in Russia and hold them to account,” Maas told reporters. We condemn this attack in the strongest terms. “

Novichok – a military-grade nerve agent – was used to poison former Russian spy Sergey Skripal and his daughter in the United Kingdom.

Navalny case

Navalny, 44, a politician and anti-corruption activist and a staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell ill on a return flight to Moscow from Siberia on August 20 and was taken to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after the plane. Made an emergency landing.

He was later transferred to Charité Hospital, where doctors last week said there were indications he was poisoned.

Russian doctors who treated Navalny in Siberia repeatedly objected to the German hospital’s result, saying they ruled out that the poisoning was a diagnosis and that their tests for toxic substances came negative.

And Alexandra Stoyanovich Godfreud of Al Jazeera said in a report from Moscow that Russia’s response so far has been “cautious and disciplined.”

“Russian doctors released Navalny with a diagnosis of a” metabolic disorder. “No two testers in Russia found anything suspicious, she said, and a pre-investigation found nothing that could lead to tampering.

On the other hand, the opposition says, “We knew [it was Novichok] – All symptoms are present. “

Novichok is a cholinesterase inhibitor, and it is part of the class of substances that the physicians at Sharett initially identified as Navalny.

Navalny’s allies said the German government’s identification of the poison used against him indicated that the Russian state was behind the attack.

“Just the state [FSB, GRU] Novichok can be used. Ivan Zhdanov, director of the Navalny Anti-Corruption Foundation, said on Twitter, referring to the GRU’s Internal Security and Military Intelligence Service, that this leaves no room for doubt.