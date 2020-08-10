Salome Bey, Canada’s Initially Woman of the Blues, has died

Award-profitable Canadian singer-songwriter Salome Bey — affectionately regarded as Canada’s “Very first Woman of the Blues” — has died.

The Grammy-nominated Bey was a multi-disciplinary performer and honourary member of the Get of Canada who accomplished famous standing through her existence because of to contributions in each new music and theatre.

Bey died Saturday, Aug. 8 in Toronto, at age 86, in accordance to the family’s publicist. No induce of death was presented, but the family’s release said the singer began displaying indicators of dementia in 2004.

Born in Newark, N.J., Bey was a pupil at the properly-identified Arts Large, the carrying out arts large university also accountable for making jazz greats Wayne Shorter and Sarah Vaughan. With each other with her brother Andy Bey and sister Geraldine Bey, she toured the United States and Europe as vocal group Andy and the Bey Sisters.

Following producing their to start with visual appeal in Toronto in 1961, Salome settled there in 1964 and started playing the jazz club circuit, shortly earning the sobriquet that would be with her the rest of her everyday living: “Canada’s First Woman of the Blues.”

Contributions to tunes, theatre, TV

Bey also observed achievement on the stage, obtaining a Grammy nomination for her perform on the cast album of the Broadway play Your Arms Way too Short to Box with God. Indigo — a cabaret demonstrate on the historical past of the blues that she conceived, wrote and starred in — garnered her two Dora Mavor Moore awards, and was afterwards filmed for Television set, airing on CBC in 1984.

R.I.P. Salome Bey, a accurate Canadian legend. Salome Bey was identified as “Canada’s 1st Woman of the Blues”. The Grammy-nominated, Dora Mavor Moore and Obie Award-profitable artist was an honorary member of the Order of Canada. pic.twitter.com/j2SaQi4VaK &mdash@afrotoronto RIP Salome Bey, a voice frequently read in our residence escalating up. Miigwetch for all of the incredible tunes and for staying an inspiration to me and so several. &mdash@jessewente

She ongoing doing work and releasing audio via the coming many years, and extra vocals for the 1985 charity single Tears Are Not Adequate, which introduced alongside one another some of Canada’s premier entertainers to contribute to the We Are The Entire world album in support of Ethiopian famine relief.

Bey also created and appeared in quite a few other productions, these kinds of as Justine (later on renamed Love Me, Like My Youngsters), Galt MacDermot’s Dude, Don’t Trouble Me, I Can’t Cope and the children’s musical Rainboworld. This previous output helped nurture and start the career of numerous young Black Canadian artists, these kinds of as Deborah Cox and Divine Brown.

Now #SalomeBey leaves us 😢 Jazz & blues legend for guaranteed, but theatre legend also: Spring Thaw, Indigo, Your Arm’s Too Small To Box With God, and As soon as on this Island. I sang w/ Salome in Rainboworld and you could come to feel her heat prior to she walked in the area. RIP, Earth Mom. pic.twitter.com/JiYZb7rust &mdash@ryanghinds

Later on in lifestyle, Bey would usually seem with her daughters Jacintha Tuku and Toronto vocalist and songwriter SATE — previously regarded as Saidah Baba Talibah — who would accompany her as the Relations. In 1996, Bey received the Martin Luther King Jr. award for life span accomplishment from the Black Theatre Workshop of Montreal, Canada’s longest-operating Black theatre business.

In 2005, she was designed an honorary member of the Buy of Canada.

Bey’s late spouse, Howard Berkeley Matthews, was one particular of the authentic founders and proprietors of The Underground Railroad, a famed cafe on Toronto’s Bloor Street East targeted on serving the city’s Black group.

Bey is survived by her two daughters and son, Marcus Matthews.