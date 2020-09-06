Top News
Stanley Cup Finals Predictions Qualifiers Conference
Tampa Bay Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights are both overwhelming favorites to meet in the Stanley Cup Final, according to a panel of 16 NHL.com employees.
Fourteen out of 16 predicted that Lightning would defeat New Yorkers in the Eastern Conference Final, and the Golden Knights would defeat the Dallas Stars in the West.
Cast writer Bill Douglas and Editor-in-Chief Bill Price were the only employees to pick Islanders against Lightning, while Price and writer David Satriano were the only ones to pick the stars to defeat the Golden Knights.
Satriano was the only employee predicting superstar Colorado Avalanche in the second round of the Western Conference.
Here are their picks for the conference finals:
Amalie Benjamin, Staff Writer
Record the second round: 2-2
Public Record: 8-12
Eastern Conference Final
TBL vs. NYI: Tampa Bay Lightning
Western Conference Final
VGK vs. Song: Vegas Golden Knights
Tim Campbell, team writer
Record the second round: 2-2
Public Record: 8-12
Eastern Conference Final
TBL vs. NYI: Tampa Bay Lightning
Western Conference Final
VGK vs. Song: Vegas Golden Knights
Brian Compton, Deputy Editor-in-Chief
Record the second round: 3-1
Public Record: 14-6
Eastern Conference Final
TBL vs. NYI: Tampa Bay Lightning
Western Conference Final
VGK vs. Song: Vegas Golden Knights
Nicholas J. Kotsonica, columnist
Record the second round: 3-1
Public Record: 9-11
Eastern Conference Final
TBL vs. NYI: Tampa Bay Lightning
Western Conference Final
VGK vs. Song: Vegas Golden Knights
William Douglas, team writer
Record the second round: 1-3
Public Record: 9-11
Eastern Conference Final
TBL vs. NYI: Residents of the New York Islands
Western Conference Final
VGK vs. Song: Vegas Golden Knights
Tom Joletti, team writer
Record the second round: 3-1
Public Record: 9-11
Eastern Conference Final
TBL vs. NYI: Tampa Bay Lightning
Western Conference Final
VGK vs. Song: Vegas Golden Knights
Pete Jensen, Senior Editor of Fantasy
Record the second round: 3-1
Public Record: 10-10
Eastern Conference Final
TBL vs. NYI: Tampa Bay Lightning
Western Conference Final
VGK vs. Song: Vegas Golden Knights
Adam Kimmelman, Deputy Editor-in-Chief
Record the second round: 2-2
Public Record: 7-13
Eastern Conference Final
TBL vs. NYI: Tampa Bay Lightning
Western Conference Final
VGK vs. Song: Vegas Golden Knights
Tracey Meyers, writer on the faculty
Record the second round: 3-1
Public Record: 9-11
Eastern Conference Final
TBL vs. NYI: Tampa Bay Lightning
Western Conference Final
VGK vs. Song: Vegas Golden Knights
Mike J. Moriali is a staff writer
Record the second round: 2-2
Public Record: 10-10
Eastern Conference Final
TBL vs. NYI: Tampa Bay Lightning
Western Conference Final
VGK vs. Song: Vegas Golden Knights
Bill Price, editor-in-chief
Record the second round: 1-3
Public Record: 9-11
Eastern Conference Final
TBL vs. NYI: Residents of the New York Islands
Western Conference Final
VGK vs. Song: Dallas Stars
Sean Rourke, Senior Editorial Director
Record the second round: 1-3
Public Record: 6-14
Eastern Conference Final
TBL vs. NYI: Tampa Bay Lightning
Western Conference Final
VGK vs. Song: Vegas Golden Knights
Dan Rosen, senior writer
Record the second round: 3-1
Public Record: 14-6
Eastern Conference Final
TBL vs. NYI: Tampa Bay Lightning
Western Conference Final
VGK vs. Song: Vegas Golden Knights
David Satriano, Team Writer
Record the second round: 3-1
Public Record: 9-11
Eastern Conference Final
TBL vs. NYI: Tampa Bay Lightning
Western Conference Final
VGK vs. Song: Dallas Stars
Dave Stubbs, columnist
Record the second round: 3-1
Public Record: 8-12
Eastern Conference Final
TBL vs. NYI: Tampa Bay Lightning
Western Conference Final
VGK vs. Song: Vegas Golden Knights
Mike Ziesberger, writer on the faculty
Record the second round: 3-1
Public Record: 9-11
Eastern Conference Final
TBL vs. NYI: Tampa Bay Lightning
Western Conference Final
VGK vs. Song: Vegas Golden Knights