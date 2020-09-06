Stanley Cup Finals Predictions Qualifiers Conference

Tampa Bay Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights are both overwhelming favorites to meet in the Stanley Cup Final, according to a panel of 16 NHL.com employees.

Fourteen out of 16 predicted that Lightning would defeat New Yorkers in the Eastern Conference Final, and the Golden Knights would defeat the Dallas Stars in the West.

Cast writer Bill Douglas and Editor-in-Chief Bill Price were the only employees to pick Islanders against Lightning, while Price and writer David Satriano were the only ones to pick the stars to defeat the Golden Knights.

Satriano was the only employee predicting superstar Colorado Avalanche in the second round of the Western Conference.

Here are their picks for the conference finals:

Amalie Benjamin, Staff Writer

Record the second round: 2-2

Public Record: 8-12

Eastern Conference Final

TBL vs. NYI: Tampa Bay Lightning

Western Conference Final

VGK vs. Song: Vegas Golden Knights

Tim Campbell, team writer

Record the second round: 2-2

Public Record: 8-12

Eastern Conference Final

TBL vs. NYI: Tampa Bay Lightning

Western Conference Final

VGK vs. Song: Vegas Golden Knights

Brian Compton, Deputy Editor-in-Chief

Record the second round: 3-1

Public Record: 14-6

Eastern Conference Final

TBL vs. NYI: Tampa Bay Lightning

Western Conference Final

VGK vs. Song: Vegas Golden Knights

Nicholas J. Kotsonica, columnist

Record the second round: 3-1

Public Record: 9-11

Eastern Conference Final

TBL vs. NYI: Tampa Bay Lightning

Western Conference Final

VGK vs. Song: Vegas Golden Knights

William Douglas, team writer

Record the second round: 1-3

Public Record: 9-11

Eastern Conference Final

TBL vs. NYI: Residents of the New York Islands

Western Conference Final

VGK vs. Song: Vegas Golden Knights

Tom Joletti, team writer

Record the second round: 3-1

Public Record: 9-11

Eastern Conference Final

TBL vs. NYI: Tampa Bay Lightning

Western Conference Final

VGK vs. Song: Vegas Golden Knights

Pete Jensen, Senior Editor of Fantasy

Record the second round: 3-1

Public Record: 10-10

Eastern Conference Final

TBL vs. NYI: Tampa Bay Lightning

Western Conference Final

VGK vs. Song: Vegas Golden Knights

Adam Kimmelman, Deputy Editor-in-Chief

Record the second round: 2-2

Public Record: 7-13

Eastern Conference Final

TBL vs. NYI: Tampa Bay Lightning

Western Conference Final

VGK vs. Song: Vegas Golden Knights

Tracey Meyers, writer on the faculty

Record the second round: 3-1

Public Record: 9-11

Eastern Conference Final

TBL vs. NYI: Tampa Bay Lightning

Western Conference Final

VGK vs. Song: Vegas Golden Knights

Mike J. Moriali is a staff writer

Record the second round: 2-2

Public Record: 10-10

Eastern Conference Final

TBL vs. NYI: Tampa Bay Lightning

Western Conference Final

VGK vs. Song: Vegas Golden Knights

Bill Price, editor-in-chief

Record the second round: 1-3

Public Record: 9-11

Eastern Conference Final

TBL vs. NYI: Residents of the New York Islands

Western Conference Final

VGK vs. Song: Dallas Stars

Sean Rourke, Senior Editorial Director

Record the second round: 1-3

Public Record: 6-14

Eastern Conference Final

TBL vs. NYI: Tampa Bay Lightning

Western Conference Final

VGK vs. Song: Vegas Golden Knights

Dan Rosen, senior writer

Record the second round: 3-1

Public Record: 14-6

Eastern Conference Final

TBL vs. NYI: Tampa Bay Lightning

Western Conference Final

VGK vs. Song: Vegas Golden Knights

David Satriano, Team Writer

Record the second round: 3-1

Public Record: 9-11

Eastern Conference Final

TBL vs. NYI: Tampa Bay Lightning

Western Conference Final

VGK vs. Song: Dallas Stars

Dave Stubbs, columnist

Record the second round: 3-1

Public Record: 8-12

Eastern Conference Final

TBL vs. NYI: Tampa Bay Lightning

Western Conference Final

VGK vs. Song: Vegas Golden Knights

Mike Ziesberger, writer on the faculty

Record the second round: 3-1

Public Record: 9-11

Eastern Conference Final

TBL vs. NYI: Tampa Bay Lightning

Western Conference Final

VGK vs. Song: Vegas Golden Knights