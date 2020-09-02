Suspect Kyle Rittenhouse thanks his supporters over the phone in the attorney’s Twitter post

Kyle Rittenhouse Illinois The accused teenager killing Two people were injured and a third injured during the protests in Kenosha, Wes. Last week, he thanked his supporters during a phone call to one of his lawyers on Tuesday.

“I just want to thank each of you from the bottom of my heart for the essential support,” Rittenhouse said over the loudspeakers of his lawyer John Pearce, who tweeted a video of the call. “I just want to thank you all for the mail I received. It was really helpful.”

Pearce confirmed to Fox News that the spokesperson on the phone was Rittenhouse.

“I’m out of here soon,” added Rittenhouse, and asked his supporters to “stay strong.”

The 17-year-old faces a slew of Criminal charges From the shooting on August 28, just two days later Jacob Blake He was shot several times by Kenosha police officer. Rittenhouse faces several criminal charges, including one for both first-degree manslaughter and attempted first degree murder.

Investigators said that Rittenhouse was armed with a Smith & Wesson AR-15 rifle when he was said to have gone with others to protect Kenosha’s business from sabotage.

An autopsy revealed that one of the victims, Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, was hit by five bullets – in the right thigh, back, left hand, left thigh and right side of his forehead. Anthony Huber, 29, was shot in the chest before his death.

A third man, Gaigi Grosskrotz, was wounded in one arm.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys repeatedly claimed that the teen had been attacked and interfered with by protesters. Self-defense. Investigators did not speak much publicly about the case or the events that led to the shooting.

Pearce says in the video: “If this is not self-defense for Kyle Rittenhouse under these circumstances, no one can protect himself, no one can protect his family, and no one can protect his country,” noting that self-defense is “God’s right.” “.

“We will not allow the attorney general in Kenosha, Wisconsin to take it from Kyle,” he continues.

In a letter to Fox News, Pearce compared the teenager to the unknown shooter who fired “the bullet that was heard around the world” on April 19, 1775, in Lexington, Massachusetts, as British and American forces were taking off. The accident sparked the American Revolution.

Rittenhouse was being held in IllinoisHe was arrested hours after the shooting, awaiting his extradition to Wisconsin. He is hailed in conservation circles as a hero, with President Trump It seems to defend it on Monday.

Critics criticized the Kenosha police, saying that some officers appeared to have handled Rittenhouse and others with armed forces in a friendly manner, while treating the protesters harshly.