The brilliant Demko can’t save the Canucks season while the Golden Knights reach the West Final

The Vegas Golden Knights finally found a crack in the stone wall of Vancouver goalkeeper Canucks Thatcher Demco, shooting him after being shot on Friday until – finally – one ball fell to knock out the last Canadian team from the NHL Qualifiers.

Shea Thedore scored with a wrist shot through traffic late in the third game to break the goalless draw, and Vegas added two more goals into the empty net to defeat the Canucks in the seventh and decisive match of the qualifying series at Rogers Place.

“That goalkeeper was incredible. It was tough to get past it,” said Vegas striker Jonathan Marquesault.

“[But] Right off the bat we knew it was our game tonight. And we kept going regardless of the adversity we faced, whether it was fatal penalties or a hot goalkeeper, we kept going, we stayed positive in the locker room.

“It paid off.”

The Golden Knights would face the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Championship.

DIMCO kept the Canucks in the match, which saw Vancouver win 36-14, in the third consecutive match of the Puck Off Championships.

Vegas were 3-1 ahead in the series before Demko came to relief to injured rookie Jacob Markstrom in Game 5. He stopped the Golden Knights by stopping 90 of 91 rounds during the next two matches, allowing Vancouver a 2–1, 4-0 win and the series tied .

Friday’s match was the same scenario: Vegas took control of the Canucks, letting them run at their end as the Golden Knights fired shot after shot, many of which were blocked or skipped. When they found their mark, Demko ejected the disc through traffic or flicked a pillow to stop it.

Vegas had 21 shots during the first two periods while Vancouver had six. Vegas goalkeeper Robin Lehner was so hungry for work that during one television hiatus he skated on the Blue Line and extended the leg to keep fit.

“There were times when I felt like we could have played for six hours and not score [Demko]Vegas coach Peter DeBore said.

“What he did and the lightning they shot in the bottle in his last three matches with him and how he played, what I’m most proud of is how our group has held on to him.

“When you hit a goalkeeper who is hot like this a lot, you can fall into the trap of cheating trying to press for the attack.”

Vancouver had two big chances in the second period to turn the script over but both times were rejected.

First, Lehner lights up the night, flashing his glove to drop Brock Boeser’s shot onto a wide open net.

Then Vegas killed five minutes of tough playing in Vancouver after winger Ryan Reeves misconduct in the match with a shoulder-to-chin injury to Tyler Mott.

Lehner, who made his 12th start in the playoffs, had 14 saves to advance to 8-4. This was his third shutdown in the series.

This was the fifth match for both teams in seven nights.

“I’m not going to lie, it was a lot of hockey,” Vancouver Captain Bo Horvat said. “But we can’t make excuses ourselves. They have played the same amount of hockey in the same time period.

“We’d like to help [Demko] A little out. He might not have bullied as much as he did, but he stood tall. It was a brick wall for us. I couldn’t be more proud of our men. “

Winning averting the deja vu disaster of the Golden Knights.

After advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in the 2018 inaugural season, Vegas were 3-1 ahead of the San Jose Sharks in the first playoffs last year only to lose three in a row and return home.

Theodore led the way against Vancouver, scoring two goals and seven assists. Mark Stone led all of the Vegas strikers with two goals and seven points in the series.

Golden Knights were 39-24-8, good for seventh overall, when the NHL stopped, and then canceled, the regular season on March 12 due to the spread of COVID-19. Canucks was 36-27-6, 18 overall.

All matches in the Western Conference Qualifiers were played without spectators at Rogers Place. Isolation of players between competitions in the so-called bubble to prevent infection with COVID-19.

Despite the loss, the qualifiers represented a step forward for Canucks.

The drought at the Stanley Cup in Canada extends to another year

Vancouver has not competed in the qualifiers since 2015. Canucks defeated Minnesota Wild in this year’s qualifying round, then sent out the Stanley Cup champions the St. Louis Blues in six matches, the first win for Vancouver in a playoff series since 2011.

The last Canucks win over the Sharks in Series Four was in 2011. Vancouver lost to the Boston Bruins that year in the Stanley Cup Final.

Half of this season’s roster, including key players like Markstrom, Demko, Elias Pettersson, Boeser, and Quinn Hughes, now have 17 playoffs of experience, including throwback shows and knockout games.

Their best players were their best in the post-season period: Peterson scored seven goals and 18 points. Horvat scored 10 goals, GT Miller scored one goal and seven assists against Vegas.

Vancouver coach Travis Green said, “I don’t think a lot of people thought we’d be far from the first leg of the semi-finals.” “There aren’t a lot of times you enter qualifiers with 10 men playing their first playoff game and winning the Stanley Cup.

“You have to fall. You have to get up. You have to fall and get up and learn how difficult it is. This was a good experience for our youth and we would be much better for it.”

Meanwhile, the drought in Canada’s Stanley Cup is constantly spreading.

No Canadian team has won the Stanley Cup since defeating the Montreal Canadiens at the Los Angeles Kings in June 1993.

For context, in June 1993, when the trophy lockup was lifted, Kim Campbell was days away from taking over as Canada’s first Prime Minister, the NHL had 24 teams, Sydney Crosby was five, and Connor McDavid would not be born for three years. And another seven months.