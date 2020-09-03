All right, some good news out there TED. Thank you. Let’s take a look at the last moment. Coronavirus numbers were released from the main CDC today. They reported 50 new cases today for a new total of four thousand six hundred and seventeen. Dr

The Maine Center for Disease Control has reported 50 more cases of COVID-19, with the total cases exceeding 4,600 Updated: 12:36 PM EDT September 3, 2020



The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced 50 additional cases of coronavirus on Thursday, and no new deaths occurred, bringing the total number of 50 infections in Maine to 4,617, and a total of 133 people infected with the Coronavirus died. A total of 3,988 people have recovered from the virus, which represents an increase of 10 cases over the past 24 hours, and the number of active cases reached 496, which is an increase of 40 cases from Wednesday. Main Corona virus data: Fatalities: 133 Total cases: 4,617 confirmed cases Cases: 4,145 probable cases: 472 Cumulative positivity rate: 1.89% 14-day positive rate: 0.7% Number of recovered patients: 3,988 active cases: 496 currently in hospital: 9 patients In the intensive care unit: 4 patients on ventilators: 1 Get the latest information on Corona virus From the symptoms of Maine CDCCOVID-19 Corona virus symptoms may include fever, cough, difficulty breathing and sore throat. Symptoms generally appear two to 14 days after exposure, and other symptoms include chills and frequent shivering with chills, muscle aches, headache, and a new loss of taste and / or smell. Health officials said most patients have mild symptoms and can recover at home. Some patients, especially those with underlying medical conditions, may suffer from more severe respiratory illnesses, and the Corona virus appears to spread in ways similar to influenza and colds, which include through the air through coughing and sneezing, and close personal contact such as touching and shaking your hands and touching any An object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes. Anyone experiencing symptoms is encouraged to contact their healthcare provider and not show up in person. COVID-19 Resources: Maine Help: The Maine Helps offers ways Maine Helps can help nonprofits, healthcare, and businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak. FrontLine WarmLine: Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services phone line to help Mainers working on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak. The phone line will be operated from 8 AM until 8 PM every day by calling 207-221-8196 or 866-367-4440. The officials said the service will eventually include a text option. 211 min: the state’s 211 system can answer general questions about coronavirus from callers. Miners can also send a text message to 898-211 to answer their questions. NAMI Maine Resources: NAMI Maine offers several programs to help people with mental health concerns due to the COVID-19 crisis.