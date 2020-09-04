Trump says he has seen no evidence of Navalny’s poisoning, pending the German results

President TrumpNetanyahu has particularly condoned the US arms sale plan with the Emirates: Report Trump denies the report in which he described US service personnel buried in France as “losers”, and “suckers” pens Jim Carrey in an opinion piece comparing Trump to Michael Corleone in “The Godfather” More On Friday he questioned Germany’s consensus that prominent Russian dissident Alexei Navalny had been poisoned in an assassination attempt in Serbia, saying he was awaiting review of the evidence.

“We don’t have any evidence yet,” Trump said during a White House briefing.

He added: “I would be very angry if that was the case, so we will look at the numbers and documents, because we will send a lot of documents over the next few days.”

The president’s comments came hours after NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said there was this ‘Undoubted evidence’ Navalny has been poisoned with the nerve gas Novichok. The NATO chief described it as a violation of international law that requires an international response.

Navalny is currently recovering in Germany after being transferred from a hospital in Siberia when he was poisoned last week.

Germany’s announcement on Wednesday that Novichok was the poison used on the opposition figure has received support from Trump administration officials, with White House National Security Council spokesperson John Uliot. Twitter “The poisoning of Alexei Navalny is completely reprehensible. Russia has used the chemical nerve gas of Novichok in the past.”

White House spokeswoman Kylie McCannani on Thursday reiterated those statements, saying that the United States “works with our allies and the international community to hold those in Russia accountable wherever evidence leads them and to restrict funds for their malicious activities.”

Trump has come under scrutiny for his positive comments in the past about the Russian president Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin Clinton criticizes Trump for poisoning the Russian opposition leader Russia escalates disinformation with a view to reversing our elections Hill morning report – submitted by Facebook – Trump and Biden intensify focus on the battlefield as the 2020 race tightens more And the desire to improve relations between Washington and Moscow. Trump also questioned the US intelligence community’s conclusions about Russian interference in the 2016 elections and the country’s attempts to interfere in the 2020 elections.

At the same time, the president insisted that “no one” “was tougher than me toward Russia.” On Friday, he indicated that the United States opposes a German and Russian partnership for an oil pipeline called Nordstream 2 and described its administration with imposing sanctions on Moscow for a number of irregularities.

“I was the one who alerted the United States and the world, Nord Stream 2, I said why is Germany spending billions of dollars on Russia to get its energy from Russia and we are supposed to protect Germany from Russia? What is all this and the sanctions and everything else.”

– Morgan Chalfant contributed.