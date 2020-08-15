Trump visits brother in New York hospital

Graphic copyright

US President Donald Trump has claimed his young brother is owning a “tricky time” as he visited him in a New York Town hospital.

Mr Trump wore a encounter mask as he entered New York-Presbyterian Medical center on Friday afternoon, staying for about 45 minutes.

US media experiences say Robert Trump, 72, is critically unwell, but it is not crystal clear why he was admitted to the facility.

He applied to handle the Trump residence empire’s actual-estate investments.

“I hope he is ok,” the president informed reporters en route to the healthcare facility. “He has a difficult time. He’s acquiring a tricky time.”

Just after the hospital take a look at, Mr Trump, 74, flew to his golfing club in nearby Bedminster, New Jersey, for the weekend.

He also told reporters: “I have a excellent brother. We’ve had a great partnership for a long time.

“From working day just one. Extensive time. And he’s in the medical center proper now. Hopefully, he’ll be all proper, but he’s having a challenging time.”

Trump Marketing campaign Picture caption



An undated photograph of the Trump siblings, from remaining to correct: Robert, Elizabeth, Fred, Donald and Maryanne





Robert recently went to court docket in a failed bid to end publication of his niece Mary Trump’s tell-all guide about the president, How My Relatives Established the World’s Most Dangerous Guy.

According to the New York Publish, Robert invested additional than a week in the intense-care device of Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Hospital in June.

“Sure, he is been hospitalized,” White Dwelling spokesman Judd Deere said previously in the working day, confirming the clinic visit without having specifying Robert’s issue.