Twitter reacts to Vadim Nemkov’s TKO of Ryan Bader

Vadim Nemkov is the new Bellator light heavyweight champion after beating Ryan Bader on Friday in the Bellator 244 primary event.

Nemkov (12-2 MMA, 5- BMMA) overcome Bader (27-6 MMA, 5-1 BMMA) in the 2nd spherical of the 205-pound title fight, landing a brutal quantity of strikes till the combat was mercifully stopped for the TKO in the headlining contest, which took put at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Check out below for the top rated Twitter reactions to Nemkov’s title-successful victory over Bader at Bellator 244.

