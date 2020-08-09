Connect with us

U.S. Take a look at to Taiwan Starts, Adding to Rising China Tensions

Alex Azar in Washington, D.C. on Friday, July 24. 

Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg

Health and Human Companies Secretary Alex Azar will arrive in Taiwan on Sunday for the greatest-ranking visit by a U.S. formal to the island in decades, a vacation that stands to further more worsen spiraling relations amongst the U.S. and China.

Azar is established to go over the global reaction to the coronavirus, along with supplies of health care equipment and technological innovation, according to a assertion very last 7 days from the Division of Health and Human Solutions. Azar claimed he would underscore “our shared perception that free of charge and democratic societies are the most effective product for guarding and advertising health and fitness.”

The U.S. formal is envisioned to meet President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday early morning, a particular person acquainted with the arrangement explained Sunday.

Taiwan has been a uncommon world accomplishment story in that contains Covid-19, as the U.S. grapples with a person of the world’s worst outbreaks. In maintaining with the democratic island’s stringent anti-virus treatments, Azar’s delegation will abide by actions like screening destructive for the ailment just before departure and all over again when arriving in Taiwan, undergoing necessary daily temperature checks and donning masks at all situations.

The take a look at has drawn China’s ire as the U.S. worries Beijing on a selection of fronts, from the early managing of the virus to trade and a new stability regulation for Hong Kong. Chinese International Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said past week that Beijing was “firmly opposed” to official interactions between the U.S. and Taiwan and that it had “lodged stern representations” to American officers. He referred to as Taiwan “the most significant and sensitive concern in China-U.S. relations.”

Trump Checks China’s Purple Line on Taiwan Applying Beijing’s Playbook

