UFC 252 in Tweets: Pros react to Miocic’s win, Cormier’s retirement

UFC 252 is one for the history books.

Entering this card, fans looked to crown the consensus “GOAT” of the heavyweight division as Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier squared off for the third and final time inside the UFC APEX.

Miocic, the promotion’s reigning champ, was looking to make it two straight wins over Cormier, who was making the walk to the octagon for the final time of his career.

After 25 grueling minutes of action, Miocic emerged victorious and Cormier confirmed his retirement shortly after.

Below is how fighters reacted to the entire night of action in Las Vegas.

For some reason these heavyweights don’t seem so big to me tonight — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

I feel like both held back a little bit in fear of gettin knocked out. #UFC252 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) August 16, 2020

To still be fighting at the highest level at 40yrs old you cant not respect DC. Has been an incredible role model, athlete and one of the greatest minds this sport has ever seen. Even though he didnt get the W, congrats on an incredible career #UFC252 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) August 16, 2020

Great performance by both guys. — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) August 16, 2020

I scored it 4-1 I think 3-2 is fair though — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) August 16, 2020

Great night of fights . Stipe came in shape. Looked like a lean 205er . Much respect to the legend DC #UFC252 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 16, 2020

Man you hate to see that for a young star… heal up keep your head up and you’ll be back better than ever! @SugaSeanMMA #ufc252 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) August 16, 2020

Unfortunate ending. People were sleeping on Chito all week though…. #UFC252 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) August 16, 2020

Lmao how are you hype about winning when you didn’t land a single shot and we’re getting ripped on up until your opponent couldn’t physically stand anymore from rolling his own ankle? ‍♂️ #UFC252 — T. Edwards (@tango_mma) August 16, 2020

I told y’all! The Iridium Gang baby! O’Malley will be Bach tho! #UFC252 — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) August 16, 2020

That was a good stoppage, given the injury, and elbows. #UFC252 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) August 16, 2020

That’s rough, is that the same leg that O’Malley injured before? #UFC252 — Gerald Meerschaert (@The_Real_GM3) August 16, 2020

Junior technically better but all you need is one shot with these big boys!! #ufc252 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) August 16, 2020

These big guys are so scary. One good punch is all it takes — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) August 16, 2020

Great fight by Biggie Boy my dude JDS just can’t take the shots like he used to it seems seems — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) August 16, 2020

Like to see my 2 teammates showing love and respect to eachother after the fight …good sportsmanship!! #UFC252 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) August 16, 2020

Just shows the power Rozenstruik has to put Dos Santos down with that half chambered right hook #UFC252 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 16, 2020

I don’t know about y’all but I was grabbing my pillow filling a ridiculous amount of anxiety in that match up. #UFC252 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) August 16, 2020

Wow crazy turn of events, Burns was dominating the first part of that round. Gassed and gets TKOd — Funky (@Benaskren) August 16, 2020

Big win for Pineda! Show great skill and brutal ground and pound. Thats worthy of a performance bonus #UFC252 — BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) August 16, 2020

Merab is an animal. Also, Dodsons coaches must not have watched film on him because that man has a crazy gas tank. #UFC252 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) August 16, 2020

I learned my lesson picking against a serra longo guy last week — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 16, 2020