ULA launch of NRO satellite on hold immediately after Delta 4 Weighty hot fireplace abort

The start of NROL-44 was aborted 3 seconds right before the Delta 4 Large was to elevate off from House Start Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral

WASHINGTON — A United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Large rocket carrying a Nationwide Reconnaissance Workplace categorized spy satellite remains on the floor soon after a mission abort Aug. 29 throughout the ignition sequence in advance of the prepared 3:28 a.m. Japanese liftoff.

The automated abort was induced by a warm fireplace right after the Delta 4 Heavy’s a few engines appeared to ignite but then shut off. ULA CEO Tory Bruno said on Twitter that the lead to “appears to have been in the floor procedure.” He explained the abort process “functioned as meant to defend the car and payload.”

ULA explained in a statement it is “reviewing all information and will decide the path ahead.” An additional launch try will not take place for at least 7 times.

This was the 3rd start attempt in as lots of times following two scrubs — a single on Aug. 26 owing to shopper request and one particular on Aug. 27 ensuing from a specialized challenge with the floor pneumatics handle method.

The Aug. 29 launch at first experienced been scheduled at 2:04 a.m. but was delayed by a thermal anomaly because of to a reduced than anticipated temperature in 1 of the rocket’s compartments.