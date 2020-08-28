Watch the NASA Artemis SLS Rocket Booster Entire-Scale Exam

NASA will broadcast a Room Start Procedure (SLS) rocket complete-scale booster examination at 2:40 p.m. EDT Wednesday, Sept. 2, on NASA Tv and the agency’s site, followed by a media teleconference.

The Flight Aid Booster-1 examination builds on 3 complete-scale progress examination firings and two qualification examination firings NASA and Northrop Grumman efficiently finished with the five-segment stable rocket motor in preparing for the initially 3 Artemis missions.

The Sept. 2 test at Northrop Grumman services in Promontory, Utah, will aid groups evaluate possible new components, processes, and enhancements for the boosters that will power deep place missions beyond Artemis III. The exam also will present one more option to examine motor producing and overall performance.

About an hour and 30 minutes right after the take a look at, media will have the possibility to take part in a teleconference with:

Bruce Tiller, supervisor of the SLS boosters business office at NASA’s Marshall House Flight Heart in Huntsville, Alabama

Charlie Precourt, vice president of propulsion units at Northrop Grumman, in Promontory

All through the broadcast, any individual can post thoughts on Twitter employing the hashtag #AskNASA. Updates on the check will be posted on the Artemis weblog.

Run by four RS-25 engines and two boosters, the SLS rocket produces additional than 8 million lbs . of thrust to power missions to the Moon and, ultimately, Mars. The twin five-segment strong rocket boosters produce more than 75% of the rocket’s thrust throughout the first two minutes of ascent.

This most up-to-date booster take a look at will just take place as groups at NASA’s Kennedy Area Heart in Florida start out assembling the boosters for Artemis I, the 1st start of SLS and NASA’s Orion spacecraft.

The SLS rocket, Orion spacecraft, Gateway, and human landing program are part of NASA’s backbone for deep place exploration. The Artemis program is the next move in human space exploration and is element of America’s broader Moon to Mars exploration approach, in which astronauts will explore the Moon. Expertise gained there will help humanity’s up coming large leap: sending human beings to Mars.