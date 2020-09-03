West Nile virus was first detected in New Hampshire this season

The mosquito-borne West Nile virus has been detected in New Hampshire for the first time this season, health officials announced Wednesday. >> Download the free WMUR app, and a recently found mosquito group in Manchester has tested positive for the virus. “ The best way to prevent WNV and other mosquito-borne diseases is to take steps to avoid mosquito bites using insect repellants that are effective against mosquitoes, to avoid being outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, and to remove any stagnant water from around the house, where mosquitoes breed, Dr. Benjamin Chan, a state epidemiologist, said >> DHHS information: Mosquito-borne diseases Health officials said the city has not had to spray mosquitoes since 2018, when the West Nile virus was discovered in July. The virus, which can be transmitted, has been identified. To humans through the bite of an infected mosquito, for the first time in the state in 2000. Officials say it has been identified in the state every year for the past decade. Officials say the last human case of West Nile virus in New Hampshire was in an adult in the year 2000. 2017. “I’m somewhat encouraged that it’s a little late and I hope people will realize the use of these prevention strategies.” Phil Alexacus of the Manchester Department of Health.Symptoms of the West Nile virus include flu-like illness, fever, headache, muscle aches, etc. Exhaustion. Health officials say a very small percentage of those infected with West Nile virus suffer from serious illnesses, including meningitis or encephalitis. Typical symptoms, if any, in infected humans are influenza-like illness, fever, headache, muscle pain, fatigue, symptoms of the virus usually appear within a week after an infected mosquito bite, although many people infected with the virus may be asymptomatic or They experience very mild symptoms, officials said. He said that West Nile virus activity usually increased during a drought, which New Hampshire has been experiencing for weeks. Officials said the threat from the virus and other mosquito-borne diseases such as eastern equine encephalitis will continue until the first severe frosts statewide kills the mosquitoes. Anyone with symptoms is encouraged to contact their local healthcare provider. For more information on mosquito prevention techniques, visit this link.

