Why Manitoba is keeping the geography of Winnipeg COVID-19 a secret

With the number of COVID-19 cases rising to unprecedented levels in Manitoba, it is evident that some parts of the province are affected more by the epidemic than others.

Brandon, the second largest city in Manitoba, has the most active cases in the province and one of the highest number of cases per capita of any metropolitan area in Canada.

Cities as diverse as Selkirk, Dauphin, and Thompson have no active states at all.

Rural areas run the gamut from being completely disease-free, like the rural municipality of Stanley in southern Manitoba at present, to suffering from an active case-count burden, as happens in the Asessippi region along the Saskatchewan border to be now.

This somewhat detailed picture of COVID-19 in Manitoba is the result of a change public health officials made in mid-August, when they began dividing coronavirus cases into 68 separate health districts.

However, the full geographical picture of COVID-19 remains murky in Manitoba. That’s because the county’s largest population center – Winnipeg, home to 775,000 of the 1.38 million people in Manitoba – is treated as a single health district for pandemic detection purposes.

This is not because Winnipeg Health District rules itself as a monolith. There are 12 separate community areas within the Winnipeg Health District – plus a gallery in Churchill, along Hudson Bay.

Each health community area within the city itself is divided into neighborhood clusters, most of which have more residents than all but a few of Manitoba’s other 67 health districts.

In other words, public health officials know exactly where the COVID-19 cases are in Winnipeg. They simply choose not to disclose this information.

Dr Brent Rosen, Manitoba County’s chief public health official, says there is no practical use in finding out the geographical location of COVID-19 patients within the city.

He says that someone who lives in one neighborhood may work in another neighborhood and shop, eat, or visit the third, fourth or fifth.

“We want to convey useful information to the decisions made by the public,” Rosen said Monday during one of his regular media sessions.

“If I saw a hotspot in a particular community area in Winnipeg, I don’t know how that would affect your behavior.”

There are problems with this logic. Passenger data compiled by Statistics Canada casts doubt on the notion that Winnipeggers are pounding around their city like a flock of yellow jackets wasps on a picnic table in late summer.

In short, most Winnipeggers don’t operate far from home. Two-thirds of Winnipeggers went to work or school for less than half an hour in 2016, according to Statistics Canada.

Even more deadly to Rossen’s logic is the data from his department. County’s COVID-19 Reports indicate that 54 percent of Manitoba residents who contracted the disease contracted the virus from close contact – in most cases, a family member or roommate was staying in their home.

This indicates that there will be a strong correlation between neighborhoods where a relatively high proportion of COVID-19 patients live and neighborhoods where transmission occurs at a relatively high rate.

However, Rosen believes that releasing this type of information is a distraction that can provide some Winnipegers with a false sense of security, which in turn may lead some people to take fewer precautions against illness, such as hand washing and physical distancing.

He said, “The downside that I see in publishing geographic data is that we want people to focus on those essentials, wherever they are.”

“If it seemed, for example, in West Winnipeg that there were fewer cases, people would [say]”I should go to more restaurants in that area.” It is just not recommended. This will not protect you. “

One expert in community health science said he would appreciate sharing the information.

“I would like to know more about the geography within Winnipeg,” said Dan Chato, assistant professor of community health sciences at the University of Manitoba. “Are they issues in Transcona? Are they issues here in River Heights? Are they at the northern end?”

Information may be useful to public groups at risk: prof

This is not just a matter of throwing a map of the city and lighting up neighborhoods with large numbers of issues.

In cities like Toronto and Montreal, the release of more detailed geographic information about COVID-19 cases has allowed researchers and government policymakers to determine how income, race, education, and access to adequate housing affect the likelihood of contracting the disease.

In Montreal, for example, it was found that the poorer, more crowded and ethnically diverse neighborhoods were more affected by the epidemic than the wealthier, less diverse areas with better housing, according to a CBC News analysis in June.

Data released in Quebec creates a detailed geographical picture of COVID-19 in Montreal. This information can then be analyzed along with census data to see how income, race, college education, and housing quality are related to HIV infection. (CBC News)

Other media outlets in other cities revealed similar patterns. This is impossible to do in Winnipeg, where information is simply kept confidential.

Why don’t they share this information [in Winnipeg] As well? Chatou said.

“This might be useful information for the public to know, right? Especially if you are in those at-risk groups, to know that they care about it and that they are planning for it?”

The county can break down population figures for COVID-19. Manitoba began collecting ethnic data related to COVID-19 patients this spring and formed a working group with blacks, indigenous people, and other people of color to determine how this information would be used.

“This working group is actively deliberating on the data management processes, communication strategies and mechanisms that will lead to the maximum benefits that can happen by collecting [ethnic] While reducing the known risks of inappropriate stigmatization that can occur if data is used inappropriately.

Rosen said he is open to the idea of ​​publishing the results of the county data analysis in the future. Meanwhile, journalists and academics who do not have access to internal public health data cannot draw their own conclusions or hold governments accountable for policy decisions.

Chateaux said that if governments decide not to publish geographic information regarding COVID-19 cases, they must provide the public with a rationale for that decision.

“The information on income or race, I wouldn’t find it personally helpful,” he said, adding that he simply wanted to know where the cases are.

“But I can understand that some people want to know this information. If there is no reason not to share it, I don’t understand why not share it.”